Edible Garden Announces New Distribution with Morton Williams Supermarkets

2 hours ago
Edible Garden Products to be Available in All 16 Morton Williams Retail Locations in the New York Metropolitan Area

BELVIDERE, NJ, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) ( EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic and sustainable produce and products, today announced that Morton Williams Supermarkets will begin carrying Edible Garden’s produce and products in all 16 of their locations in the New York Metropolitan area.

Mr. Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden, commented, “We are pleased to add Morton Williams Supermarkets and their 16 locations to our already robust distribution network in the region. The New York Metropolitan area is one that Edible Garden knows well, as we have developed strong relationships with many of the leading retailers operating in the region. We will be offering Morton Williams our entire product line of herbs and locally grown lettuce. Moreover, we will leverage our extensive knowledge of the region and work closely with them to identify the optimal product mix for each of their retail locations.”

Marc Goldman, Produce Director at Morton Williams Supermarkets commented, “We are excited to add the Edible Garden brand to our product offerings across all 16 of our locations. At Morton Williams, we are committed to providing our customers with the highest-quality, fresh food at a competitive price point. We believe Edible Garden’s mission of bringing fresh, safe, organic, and sustainably grown food to urban and other communities is closely aligned with our own, and we look forward to a long and successful relationship with them.”

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, is a leader in locally grown organic leafy greens and herbs backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 4,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company plans to offer a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company’s growth strategies, ability to expand its distribution network and distribution relationships, and performance as a public company. The words “believe,” “look forward,” “mission,” “objective,” “plan,” “seek,” “strategy,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions and the Company’s ability to achieve its growth objectives. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

