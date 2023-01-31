Enterprises in Brazil are increasingly using technology service providers to help them roll out and maintain Oracle infrastructure-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service products as they focus on digital transformation, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Oracle Ecosystem report for Brazil finds a growing interest in Oracle products as enterprises see Oracle’s extensive offerings as a key pillar in their digital transformation journeys. Oracle has built an experienced partner ecosystem and has launched co-innovation centers and go-to-market offerings that accelerate migration to the cloud.

Brazil companies have many options for Oracle partners, including global system integrators, independent software vendors, solution-specific companies and strategy and consulting companies, although some stand out, the report says.

“Service providers with multicloud capabilities have immense opportunities to use new cloud configurations, such as Oracle Alloy, to innovate with their proprietary on-premises products for use in SaaS applications,” said Stacey Cadigan, ISG partner, HCM and enterprise transformation. “Many leading providers have expanded their partnerships with leading cloud computing vendors to deliver services such as archiving, backup and monitoring to meet customers’ varying workloads more efficiently and effectively.”

The report notes that Oracle has two cloud regions in Brazil, the most of any country in Latin America. Brazilian companies are increasingly adopting Oracle IaaS and PaaS products, and Oracle’s partnership with Microsoft Azure has encouraged companies to migrate their Oracle environment to the public cloud.

With the increase in cloud adoption in Brazil, midmarket companies are also adopting Oracle solutions to remain competitive, the report adds. Service providers with a focused strategy for the midmarket will be more successful in this segment.

Companies in Brazil are also seeking providers offering agile frameworks and methodologies and innovative technologies to accelerate their digital transformations, the report says. Brazilian enterprises are looking for service providers that use advanced technologies such as automation, analytics, AI and machine learning to deliver on strategic plans for using Oracle technologies and infrastructure.

“Enterprises in Brazil are turning to Oracle’s comprehensive product suite to transform their businesses and to better compete in the marketplace,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Working with the right Oracle ecosystem partner can set them up for success.”

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Oracle Ecosystem report for Brazil evaluates the capabilities of 25 providers across three quadrants: Consulting and Advisory Services, Implementation and Integration Services and Managed Services.

The report names Accenture and Wipro as Leaders in three quadrants, and Deloitte, KPMG and V8.Tech are named Leaders in two. G&P, IBM, Kyndryl, Lanlink, Ninecon and TRI are all named Leaders in one quadrant.

In addition, Compass UOL, Deloitte, EBS-IT, Lanlink and Ninecon are all named as Rising Stars — companies with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

A customized version of the report is available from G%26amp%3BP and V8.Tech.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Oracle Ecosystem report for Brazil is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005205/en/