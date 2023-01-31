DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced a partnership with the Association of National Advertisers’ (ANA) Educational Foundation (AEF) and SeeHer, the leading global movement to eliminate gender bias in media and advertising, as the first corporate partner of the new SeeHer Education initiative.

SeeHer Education is the first certificate program combining Marketing and Gender Studies, bringing together top academics, students, and organizational leaders. The groundbreaking curriculum focuses on intersectionality and representing women and girls as they truly are – in all their potential. This program will act as a bridge between academia and industry with the mission of eliminating gender bias in marketing and advertising at the outset.

The specific outcomes of SeeHer Education include:

Educate the next generation of marketing leaders on how to eliminate gender bias from day one of their careers.

Demonstrate how to increase accurate, fair portrayals of women and girls.

Provide best-in-class professional credentials combining academic theory with industry best practices.

Create a pipeline of talent for the industry that brings a gender-equity mindset to marketing.

The program is set to launch in September 2023. It will be open to undergraduate students studying Marketing, Communications, and Gender Studies, expanding to other disciplines, graduate students, and entry-level marketers.

“At DV, our mission is to make the digital advertising industry stronger, safer, and more secure – none of which is possible without ensuring we have the right talent to deliver on the promise of that mission, now and in the years to come,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “We’re ecstatic to partner with a change-driving organization, like SeeHer, to support the education of our industry’s future leaders – and more specifically – to further DV’s goal of continuing to recruit, retain and advance women within our organization.”

As part of the partnership, DV will sponsor ANA University Membership for Pace University. ANA University Membership offers students the opportunity to network with professionals at DV and learn about the marketing and advertising industry first hand. In addition, DV will work with advertisers, agencies, and the marketing ecosystem at large to bring SeeHer Education to life through educational conversations with industry stakeholders and students about gender bias in marketing and advertising.

“SeeHer Education is a powerful program that provides future leaders with the skills they need to eliminate gender bias in the marketing and advertising industry,” said Christine Guilfoyle, President, SeeHer, Association of National Advertiser. “We are looking forward to working closely with DV, applaud their commitment to supporting the next generation of advertising and marketing professionals, and look forward to their continued collaboration.”

ABOUT DV

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV) is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments – globally. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com.

ABOUT SEEHER

SeeHer is the leading global movement of media, marketing, and entertainment leaders committed to the accurate depiction of women and girls in advertising and media. Launched in 2016 by the Association+of+National+Advertisers+%28ANA%29 in partnership with The+Female+Quotient+%28The+FQ%29, SeeHer is changing how women are portrayed in media. To help members benchmark success, SeeHer spearheaded the development of the Gender Equality Measure® (GEM®), the first research methodology that quantifies gender bias in ads and programming. GEM® proves that content accurately portraying women and girls dramatically increases both purchase intent and brand reputation. The GEM® methodology quickly became the industry standard, winning the prestigious ESOMAR Research Effectiveness Award, leading to its global rollout in 2018. The movement has expanded its verticals to include sports (SeeHer In Sports), music (SeeHer Hear Her) and health (SeeHer Health.) Follow SeeHer on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok and Twitter.

ABOUT AEF

ANA+Educational+Foundation+%28AEF%29 is the bridge that connects the advertising, marketing, and academic communities. We educate and inspire the next generation of talent while advancing the understanding of marketing and advertising in society. Created in 1983 and supported by its three constituencies, advertising, media, and marketing, the AEF is a 501(c)3 operating foundation. We create and distribute educational content to improve the understanding and appreciation of the societal role of advertising and marketing through our programs on college campuses across the country.

