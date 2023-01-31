Ralph Lauren Reimagines Timeless Luxury With First-of-its-Kind Cradle to Cradle Certified® Gold Cashmere Sweater

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) introduces The Cradle to Cradle (C2C) Certified® Gold Cashmere Sweater, an iconic product made to be worn, loved and live on responsibly for generations to come. Available in Men’s Purple Label and Women’s Collection brands, the first-of-its-kind luxury sweater is the first of five iconic Ralph Lauren products (“icons”) that the Company has committed to have C2C Certified® by 2025.

Woven from fine cashmere fibers, dyed in rich hues and featuring a transformed signature label cut from organic cotton, the C2C Certified® Gold Cashmere Sweater was analyzed through a multi-step certification process with the Cradle+to+Cradle+Products+Innovation+Institute, a non-profit that has set the global standard for products that are safe, circular and made responsibly. The C2C Certified® Gold crewneck sweater is set to replace the original icon, and the certification will be expanded to include additional cashmere styles.

“The kind of luxury we stand for at Ralph Lauren has always been about timelessness, authenticity and a life well-lived,” said Katie Ioanilli, Chief Global Impact and Communications Officer. “Today more than ever, we believe true luxury encompasses not only a product’s beauty and quality, but how it was made and how it will endure. That’s why we’ve created the industry’s first-ever Cradle to Cradle Certified® luxury cashmere product, with plans to deliver four more verified icons by 2025.”

Developed as part of the Cradle to Cradle certification process, Ralph Lauren also launched today its Cashmere Recycling Program for 100% cashmere in partnership with Re-Verso™, a leading textile production company that bridges science and technology to create a circular economy manufacturing system for high-quality wool and cashmere. The program, initially available in North America and Europe, allows consumers to ship their 100% cashmere items – from any brand – to Re-Verso™ in Prato, Italy to be recycled.

The C2C Certified® Gold cashmere sweater will be highlighted in a multi-media consumer marketing campaign featuring models Andreea Diaconu and Simon Nessman, a real-life couple who have a personal commitment to preserving and protecting the environment. The campaign will be shared across Ralph Lauren social channels and RalphLauren.com, where consumers will find more information about the sweater, recycling program and the Company's efforts to support a circular economy.

For more than 50 years, Ralph Lauren has been committed to creating timeless products that never go out of style. The Company’s approach to Global Citizenship & Sustainability, Timeless+by+Design, is anchored in this philosophy and ensures timelessness is embedded from inspiration through to products’ every use and re-use across generations. As part of this, the Company has set a goal to implement circular principles into its design and development process by 2025. The Ralph Lauren Live+On+promise further builds on these commitments and the Company’s existing circularity+strategy by enabling its past and future products to live on responsibly by 2030.

ABOUT RALPH LAUREN

Ralph Lauren Corporation (

NYSE:RL, Financial) is a global leader in the design, marketing and distribution of luxury lifestyle products in five categories: apparel, footwear & accessories, home, fragrances and hospitality. For more than 50 years, Ralph Lauren has sought to inspire the dream of a better life through authenticity and timeless style. Its reputation and distinctive image have been developed across a wide range of products, brands, distribution channels and international markets. The Company’s brand names – which include Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children and Chaps, among others – constitute one of the world’s most widely recognized families of consumer brands. For more information, go to corporate.ralphlauren.com.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains goals, initiatives and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the Company’s citizenship and sustainability goals and environmental, social and governance goals. Forward-looking statements are indicated by words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “aim,” “outlook,” “commit,” “estimate,” “ensure,” “expect,” “project,” “believe,” “envision,” “seek,” “goal,” “target,” “can,” “will,” and similar words or phrases. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company's expectations and judgments and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are unforeseeable and beyond Company control. The factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to materially differ include, among others, the risk factors identified in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

