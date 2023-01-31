LAS VEGAS, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galaxy Gaming, Inc. ( GLXZ), the world’s largest independent developer and distributor of casino table games and technology will showcase their innovative new table game operating system, brand-new table games, and their vast online content portfolio at this year’s ICE London from February 7 to 9 in stand S8-320 at ExCel London.



“ICE London will be the debut of some of the brand-new groundbreaking features in our Galaxy OS and the first of three Galaxy Gaming Digital RNG titles built in-house,” shared Todd Cravens, President and CEO. “We believe this will be our busiest ICE yet, and we’re thrilled to be back to showcase what we’ve been working on.”

This year’s stand showcases Galaxy’s commitment to delivering best-in-class table games for everyone, everywhere. Some of the featured products and solutions that underscore this include:

Galaxy OS™ - A System for the Future of Table Games

Powering the tables in the stand is Galaxy OS™ (GOS), Galaxy Gaming’s inventive table management system. Built to evolve, GOS features a flexible electronic bonusing platform for the world’s first Dynamic Progressive, real-time progressives, daily jackpots, tiered progressives, and linked progressives. For the first time, GOS also allows for digital tracking for Roulette and Craps, with tracking for Galaxy Gaming’s own Roulette Up™ on display, in-stand.

Additionally, GOS can be fitted with single, dual, or even triple progressive sensor bet spots. Vibrant GOS sensors available in a rainbow of colors instantly register bets when chips are placed. The modern UX allows for customizable content, rapid deployment, and streamlined field support and its dashboard is home to robust reporting and back-end analytics.

Galaxy Gaming Digital Game Library & Built Games

Galaxy Gaming is the world’s leading licensor of proprietary casino table games to the online gaming world. Their world-renowned games, such as 21+3™, Lucky Ladies™, Perfect Pairs™, Caribbean Stud Poker™, Buster Blackjack, and much more, appear on over 1,000 of the world’s leading online casino iGaming sites. Over 2 billion wagers have been placed on Galaxy Gaming online titles in the past calendar year.

Debuting at ICE are the first three Galaxy built games, Roulette Up™, Split to Double Blackjack™, and Rising Phoenix Baccarat™ all launching in Q1. Stop by stand S8-320 to be the first to play these new RNG titles.

Innovative Table Game Content for Everyone, Everywhere

Consistently pioneering new games while remaining the industry’s home for the best performing established table game content, Galaxy Gaming has the most robust table game content library in the industry. Featured table games available to play in-booth range from some of Galaxy Gaming’s most popular titles, such as 21+3™, Top 3™ and Perfect Pairs™ side bets all on one Dynamic Progressive blackjack table, to fresh new titles like the fast and fun 3 Dice Baccarat™ and high-action High Roller Hold’em™.

Other thrilling titles available to play include Roulette Up™, Three Card Pick’em™, and Eternal Baccarat™.

Custom Solutions Proven to Perform

Galaxy prides themselves in working with their valued clients on custom solutions to enhance their gaming floor and operations. A vivid example of this is highlighted in a recent award nomination.

The Galaxy Gaming team is honored to have been shortlisted for Global Gaming Awards London 2023’s Product Launch of the Year and the European Casino Award’s Best Table Game Product for their Triple Sensor Jackpot with Charity Meters. In the world-famous Les Ambassadeurs Club, triple sensors at £25, £50, and £100 each contributed to two meters with a portion feeding to a jackpot eligible for a player to win and another that would be donated as part of Les Ambassadeurs’ Good Causes charity.

Galaxy Gaming continues to be the most customer-centric table games provider in the industry. Operators are encouraged to visit stand S8-320 to learn more about what Galaxy can do for them.

About Galaxy Gaming

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Galaxy Gaming (galaxygaming.com) develops and distributes innovative games, bonusing systems, and technology solutions to physical and online casinos worldwide. Offering games that are proven to perform, developed by gaming experts, and backed by the highest level of customer support. Galaxy Gaming Digital is also the world’s leading licensor of proprietary table games to the online gaming industry. Connect with Galaxy Gaming on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter.

