Ameresco Donates Portable Power Units to Help Support Communities Impacted by Natural Disasters

Ameresco%2C+Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced that they have donated three portable power stations to the Cajun Navy Ground Force. This Louisiana-based non-profit organization is focused on quickly responding during and after natural disasters to help socially vulnerable and marginalized populations in crisis.

As hurricanes, storms and natural disasters have become a common threat to communities everywhere, Ameresco recognized that cleantech solutions could help mitigate the devastating impact of these natural disasters. In 2021, as part of Ameresco’s ESG program, the Company committed to developing rapidly deployable portable power stations. The three units leverage clean, solar power, and will be used to combat electric outages and ease restoration efforts in impacted communities.

"While hurricanes can impact every aspect of our power systems – including power outages, grid distribution issues, and extra energy demand – new strategies for energy resilience can play a key role in countering the negative impacts of extreme weather events. Sending these portable generators is a small example of how Ameresco is helping bridge the gaps in energy resiliency challenges while also giving to communities desperately in need," said George Sakellaris, Ameresco CEO and President.

Going forward, Ameresco plans to provide further relief through partnerships with emergency response organizations. By working with non-profit organizations, Ameresco can put these units to use quickly and extend its reach to impacted communities that need it the most.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (

NYSE:AMRC, Financial) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions delivered to clients throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services in support of clients’ pursuit of Net Zero include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, and operation of distributed energy resources. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

