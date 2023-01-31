CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (“Qualigen” or “the Company,” QLGN), a diversified life sciences company focused on developing treatments for adult and pediatric cancers with potential for Orphan Drug Designation, while also commercializing diagnostics, today announces the initiation of Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) toxicology studies of its lead oncology program, QN-302, a G4-selective transcription inhibitor currently in development for the treatment of G4 (G-Quadruplex) expressing solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer.

The study will be conducted by WuXi AppTec, a leading provider of R&D and manufacturing services that enable the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry to advance discoveries and deliver groundbreaking treatments to patients.

GLP toxicology studies are a core component of QN-302's Investigational New Drug (IND) submission package, which is expected to occur in the first half of 2023, and will be followed by human clinical trials once the IND is cleared by the US FDA.

“Among the key steps in establishing safety of QN-302 as a targeted anti-cancer therapy is to determine its preclinical toxicity profile to ensure that patients who receive the drug can safely do so. These GLP toxicity studies will generate important data as we develop our submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to initiate Phase 1 clinical trials for QN-302,” commented Tariq Arshad, M.D., M.B.A., Qualigen’s Chief Medical Officer.

Qualigen President and Chief Strategy Officer, Amy Broidrick added, “Embarking on these studies is a critical milestone and a testament to our team’s focus on execution within our stated timeline. We are pleased with the progress of our lead program, QN-302, and are steadfast in our commitment to develop much-needed treatments for cancer patients with unmet medical needs.”

Pancreatic cancer is a highly lethal disease and the third most common cause of cancer death in the United States. In-vitro and in-vivo pre-clinical studies of QN-302 have shown that G4 stabilization may result in inhibition of target gene expression and cessation of cell growth in a variety of cancers, including pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (“PDAC”), which represents 98% of pancreatic cancers.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. is a diversified life sciences company focused on developing treatments for adult and pediatric cancer, as well as maintaining and expanding its core FDA-cleared FastPack® System, which has been used successfully in diagnostics for over 20 years. Our investigational QN-302 compound is a small molecule selective transcription inhibitor with strong binding affinity to G4s prevalent in cancer cells; such binding could, by stabilizing the G4s against "unwinding," help inhibit cancer cell proliferation. The investigational compounds within Qualigen's family of RAS oncogene protein-protein interaction inhibitor small molecules are believed to inhibit or block the binding of mutated RAS genes' proteins to their effector proteins, thereby leaving the proteins from the mutated RAS unable to cause further harm. In theory, such mechanism of action may be effective in the treatment of about one quarter of all cancers, including certain forms of pancreatic, colorectal, and lung cancers. Our investigational QN-247 compound inhibits nucleolin, a key multi-functional regulatory protein that is overexpressed in cancer cells; QN-247 may thereby be able to inhibit the cells' proliferation. QN-247 has shown promise in preclinical studies for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). In addition to its oncology drug pipeline, Qualigen has an established diagnostics business which manufactures and distributes proprietary and highly accurate rapid blood testing systems to physician offices and small hospitals for the management of prostate cancer and other diseases and health conditions.

