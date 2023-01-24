RE/MAX® Ranked on Entrepreneur's Prestigious 2023 Franchise 500® List

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DENVER, Jan. 24, 2023

Honored for the 39th Straight Year, the Tradition of Excellence Carries On

DENVER, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX, the #1 name in real estate*, continues to earn industry recognition as a top real estate franchisor. Honored for the 39th consecutive year, RE/MAX has been named to the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list, which shines light on strong, influential franchisors across the U.S. and Canada.

REMAX_Logo.jpg

"Ranking on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list underscores the unique competitive advantages enjoyed by RE/MAX affiliates all around the world," said Nick Bailey, RE/MAX President and CEO. "This recognition proves time and again the higher standard by which affiliated entrepreneurs and business owners operate."

Entrepreneur's editorial team researches and assesses several factors that go into the evaluation including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500 in ranking order.

Over its 44 years in existence, the Franchise 500 has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. The global real estate franchisor's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

RE/MAX has a presence in more countries and territories than any other real estate brand. From a single office that opened in 1973 in Denver, Colorado, RE/MAX has grown into a global real estate network with more than 140,000 sales associates in almost 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories.

For more information about RE/MAX, LLC, a business that builds businesses, visit remax.com. Each office independently owned and operated.

*Source: MMR Strategy Group study of unaided awareness

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in almost 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

favicon.png?sn=LA94215&sd=2023-01-24 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/remax-ranked-on-entrepreneurs-prestigious-2023-franchise-500-list-301728517.html

SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA94215&Transmission_Id=202301240836PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA94215&DateId=20230124
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.