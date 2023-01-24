New Chunky® Ghost Pepper Chicken Noodle Soup Is So Spicy You Need to Sign a Waiver to Try It

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CAMDEN, N.J., Jan. 24, 2023

Available for a limited time only

CAMDEN, N.J., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Campbell's® Chunky® is dropping a soup packed with so much heat, fans will need to sign a waiver to try it! New, limited time Chunky Ghost Pepper Chicken Noodle Soup will be available on January 27 to the first 500 brave souls who sign a "waiver"* stating they can handle the heat at ChunkySpicyWaiver.com.

Chunky_Ghost_Pepper_Chicken_Noodle_Soup_Kit.jpg

As measured by the Scoville heat unit scale, a tool for measuring the spiciness of peppers, Chunky's Ghost Pepper Chicken Noodle Soup is thirteen times spicier than Chunky Spicy Chicken Noodle Soup, while still maintaining the true savory flavor of chicken and vegetables people love. Each can of Chunky Ghost Pepper Chicken Noodle will be accompanied by a cool off kit, featuring a cooling towel, fan, sweatband, and tissues.

"We've seen a tremendous response to our Chunky spicy lineup and fans keep asking for more," said Kristina Moses, Brand Manager, Campbell's Chunky. "As our spiciest soup to date from Chunky, Ghost Pepper Chicken Noodle answers the call for more heat, and we're excited to see how many brave consumers are willing to sign the 'waiver' for the chance to try."

The limited time soup offering is the hottest entrant in the spicy line introduced by Chunky in 2022 that includes Spicy Chicken Noodle, Spicy Steak and Potato, Spicy Sirloin Burger and Spicy Chicken and Sausage Gumbo.

Chunky Ghost Pepper Chicken Noodle Soup and cool off kits will be available to the first 500 fans to sign the waiver beginning January 27 at 1 p.m. ET. To learn more about the new soup and sign up for notifications ahead of the drop, visit ChunkySpicyWaiver.com. In addition, follow Chunky on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay in the loop on the latest brand news.

*The "waiver" is a total joke and not legally binding but definitely part of the fun.

About Campbell Soup Company

For more than 150 years, Campbell (NYSE: CPB) has been connecting people through food they love. Generations of consumers have trusted Campbell to provide delicious and affordable food and beverages. Headquartered in Camden, N.J. since 1869, Campbell generated fiscal 2022 net sales of nearly $8.6 billion. Our portfolio includes iconic brands such as Campbell's, Cape Cod, Goldfish, Kettle Brand, Lance, Late July, Milano, Pace, Pacific Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Prego, Snyder's of Hanover, Swanson and V8. Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the environment. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's 500 as well as the FTSE4Good and Bloomberg Gender-Equality Indices. For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com or follow company news on Twitter via @CampbellSoupCo.

Media Contact:
Meg Patrick
[email protected]

Campbells_Chunky_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG94480&sd=2023-01-24 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-chunky-ghost-pepper-chicken-noodle-soup-is-so-spicy-you-need-to-sign-a-waiver-to-try-it-301728834.html

SOURCE Campbell's

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG94480&Transmission_Id=202301240900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG94480&DateId=20230124
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.