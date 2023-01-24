Homestar Financial Corporation Selects Surefire, Black Knight's Award-Winning Mortgage-Specific CRM and Marketing Automation Engine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 24, 2023

HOMESTAR Will Benefit from Lead Generation and Enhanced Customer Engagement

  • HOMESTAR selected Surefire for its powerful automation and award-winning content

  • HOMESTAR will benefit from Surefire's ability to deliver a highly tailored customer experience, which is needed to gain and retain customers in the current purchase market

  • The mortgage-specific Surefire CRM and marketing engine is built to address the unique needs of professionals in the mortgage industry and to help them earn repeat business

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) announced today that Homestar Financial Corporation, a top national mortgage purchase lender, is implementing Surefire, Black Knight's award-winning, mortgage-specific customer relationship management (CRM) solution and marketing engine. The company explored several solutions and ultimately chose Surefire for its powerful automation and superior borrower outreach tools to support its mortgage professionals.

Black_Knight_Logo.jpg

"After using another CRM, we realized we needed a more highly specialized tool that was mortgage-specific with a full-blown marketing platform and content library to support our current needs," said Sarita Smith, Marketing Manager of Homestar Financial Corporation. "Surefire is tailored to be a one-stop shop for our hundreds of active mortgage loan originators (MLOs), who can easily engage with the software because of its intuitive workflows. We look forward to accessing the content library and marketing materials to help foster growth and showcase how HOMESTAR is 'the easiest way home.'"

With the Surefire CRM, HOMESTAR's mortgage loan originators will have access to tools that help thousands of mortgage professionals win new business, drive repeat business, and benefit from referral business. With intuitive "set-it-and-forget-it" workflows and top-rated, mortgage-specific content, HOMESTAR's mortgage loan originators can effortlessly maintain and deepen their connections with their borrowers. The company will also use Surefire to support outreach efforts with prospective employees and business clients using the single platform.

Surefire is designed to engage the borrower with timely, relevant outreach throughout the many milestones of the loan process, and to create a customer-for-life experience. It enables other participants involved in the transaction – such as real estate agents, MLO assistants, and title insurance agents – to communicate status and share updates, all while educating the borrower with dynamic videos and content specific to each step of the mortgage process.

Surefire works alongside numerous loan origination systems (LOS) and is seamlessly integrated with the Black Knight Empower LOS, a powerful, all-in-one loan origination platform. This "lights-out" integration will offer greater support for mortgage lenders to power retail, home equity, wholesale, correspondent, and direct-to-consumer channels through the loan application process and beyond. As loans are set up within Empower and moved through the loan application process, the data is automatically shared with the Surefire software to take advantage of the platform's unparalleled marketing capabilities.

"The Surefire CRM can help mortgage professionals with the unique challenges they face and provide the automated content and capabilities that can help them win more business and referrals," said Rich Gagliano, president of Black Knight Origination Technologies. "By switching to the Surefire solution, HOMESTAR will now have one central location to integrate its mortgage-specific tools for easy access to whatever its originators need to help grow their business and develop customers for life."

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serve their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

About Homestar Financial Corporation

HOMESTAR is a full-service mortgage banker controlling every aspect of the loan process with in-house processing, underwriting, closing, and funding of each mortgage transaction. Having an in-house team separates HOMESTAR from other mortgage companies because it is easier for HOMESTAR mortgage lenders to communicate quickly and effectively with every department needed to close a transaction.

Purchasing a home is one of the most significant investments of your life. HOMESTAR is here to guide clients through each step of the mortgage process, ensuring their arrival at "the easiest way home."

To learn more about Homestar Financial Corporation, visit www.homestarfc.com/about-us.

