Adient announces Raymond L. Conner will not stand for re-election to Board of Directors

2 hours ago
PLYMOUTH, Mich., Jan. 24, 2023

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adient (NYSE: ADNT), a global leader in automotive seating, today announced that Raymond L. Conner will not stand for re-election to the company's board of directors at the company's annual general meeting on March 7, 2023.

Conner currently serves as Chair of Adient's Corporate Governance Committee and as a member of its Human Capital and Compensation and Executive Committees. Prior to joining Adient's board, Conner served as Vice Chairman of The Boeing Company from 2013 until his retirement in 2017 and as President and Chief Executive Officer of Boeing Commercial Airplanes from 2012 to 2016.

"Ray has served on our Board since our spin-off in 2016, providing valuable insights and counsel to the management team and his colleagues on the Board," said Frederick A. Henderson, Chair of the Board of Adient. "On behalf of the leadership team and Board, we thank Ray for his significant contributions to Adient."

Adient's board has taken action to reduce the size of the board to eight directors when Conner's term expires immediately following the 2023 annual general meeting of shareholders, scheduled for March 7, 2023.

About Adient:

Adient (NYSE: ADNT) is a global leader in automotive seating. With approximately 70,000+ employees in 30 countries, Adient operates more than 200 manufacturing/assembly plants worldwide. We produce and deliver automotive seating for all major OEMs. From complete seating systems to individual components, our expertise spans every step of the automotive seat-making process. Our integrated, in-house skills allow us to take our products from research and design to engineering and manufacturing — and into millions of vehicles every year. For more information on Adient, please visit www.adient.com.

