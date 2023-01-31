Masco Corporation Reaches $5 Million Milestone in Grant Program Aimed at Driving Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Workplaces

10 minutes ago
Masco Corporation is pleased to announce that through its Masco Million Differences campaign it has cumulatively made $5 million in cash donations over the last five years to nonprofit organizations that support diversity, equity and more inclusive practices in America’s workplaces. Between 2018 and 2022, over 140 nonprofit organizations working to break down barriers to inclusion in the workforce were individually nominated by Masco business units to receive funding to support programs in education and career resources. Over half of the organizations received recurring donations.

“Masco’s diversity, equity and inclusion strategy focuses on three audiences: our workplace, our communities and our marketplace,” says Masco’s Chief Human ResourceAC Officer, Renee Straber. “The Masco Million Differences campaign is at the forefront of our efforts to deliver better living possibilities in the communities where we live and work. The program facilitates employee engagement and volunteerism with partner organizations to broaden our employees' perspectives of real-life barriers to inclusion and, through our annual million-dollar pledge, equip our partners with financial resources that enable them to continue to be change agents in their community.”

Over the last five years, employees across the enterprise have engaged with Masco Million Differences grant recipients in a wide variety of ways, including attending events, participating on panels and in workshops, collecting donations, running in 5Ks, mentoring elementary and high school students, and serving on nonprofit boards. The program will continue in its sixth year in 2023.

Masco has a longstanding history of giving back to the community. In addition to the Masco Million Differences program, the Company also makes donations to nonprofits who are impacting Housing and Community Development across the U.S. and Canada.

Visit masco.com to learn more about how Masco is delivering better living possibilities by partnering with organizations that are driven to support the growth of communities.

About Masco Corporation

Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Our portfolio of industry-leading brands includes Behr® paint; Delta® and Hansgrohe® faucets, bath and shower fixtures; Kichler® decorative and outdoor lighting; and HotSpring® spas. We leverage our powerful brands across product categories, sales channels and geographies to create value for our customers and shareholders. For more information about Masco Corporation, visit www.masco.com.

