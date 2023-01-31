Amlan® International Welcomes New Director of Sales, North America

Author's Avatar
9 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amlan® International, the animal health business of Oil-Dri® Corporation of America and a global leader in mineral-based feed additives that optimize the intestinal health of poultry and livestock, announces the appointment of Chris Dyer as its Director of Sales, North America. In the role, Chris will work to advance Amlan’s development strategies and present mineral-based solutions for customers in the U.S. and Canada. Chris’ expertise in poultry production and animal health sales expands upon Amlan’s recent focus on organizational growth and future sustained success in North American markets.

”We are impressed by Chris’ strong track record of customer relationship development and the sales excellence he brings to Amlan. He will be key to the delivery of our highly researched mineral-based feed additives to producers in North America,” said Heath Wessels, Vice President of Sales, The Americas. “The market is eagerly seeking natural products to maximize profitability in poultry and livestock, as their customers demand high-quality animal proteins. Chris’ expertise in the North American market will help us showcase our mineral-based products’ high value and demonstrate how natural feed additives can benefit their operations.”

Chris has more than 35 years of experience in the poultry industry where he began his career as a hatchery and production manager. He led a team of regional account managers in the U.S. and Canada and was responsible for a multimillion-dollar program of medicated feed additives, biologicals and bio-device business. From there, Chris moved into a leadership role at a major poultry production business where he oversaw parent stock breeder sales in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Central America.

“The Americas represent 41 percent of global broiler meat production and Amlan’s mineral-based feed additives like Sorbiam™ continue to demonstrate efficacy in this growing marketplace,” said Dr. Wade Robey, Vice President of Agriculture, Oil-Dri, and President, Amlan International. “Chris’ experience as a business unit leader and his strong relationships align with our organizational efforts to ensure continued growth for Amlan in the North America region; we’re excited to have him on the team.”

Chris has numerous managerial certifications through the Strategic Account Management Association. He graduated from the University of Georgia with a B.S. in Agriculture.

Chris is pleased to be a part of the Amlan team that will be participating in the International Production and Processing Expo (IPPE) January 24-26, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. Chris looks forward to welcoming a global audience of animal production professionals and sharing more about Amlan’s range of products with attendees, media and other exhibitors at Amlan’s booth, B5453.

For more information on Amlan International, please visit www.amlan.com

Company Information

Amlan is the animal health business of Oil-Dri Corporation of America, a leading global manufacturer and marketer of sorbent minerals. Oil-Dri leverages over 80 years of expertise in mineral science to selectively mine and process its unique mineral for consumer and business-to-business markets. Oil-Dri Corporation of America doing business as “Amlan International” is a publicly traded stock on the New York Stock Exchange (: ODC). Amlan International sells feed additives across the world. Product availability may vary by country; associated claims do not constitute medical claims and may differ based on government requirements.

Reagan Culbertson
Media Contact
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/46b3e8d9-669b-46ca-8d74-8df533a6986f

ti?nf=ODczNTU1MyM1MzcwNjcxIzIwMDY1OTY=
Oil-Dri-Corporation-Of-America.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.