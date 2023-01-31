The Charles Schwab Corporation (“Schwab”) today announced it has acquired The Family Wealth Alliance (“FWA”), a leading community and provider of resources to family wealth firms serving ultra-high net worth clients. Together, Schwab Advisor Services and The Family Wealth Alliance will deliver the collective capabilities of industry-wide relationships, thought leadership resources, and connections, along with technology to drive growth and success for professionals and organizations focused on ultra-high net worth clients.

Founded in 2003, The Family Wealth Alliance is a membership organization that serves the family wealth community including multifamily advisory firms, single family offices, registered investment advisors, professional services firms, and specialty providers. FWA members receive a customized experience aligned with their firm’s unique goals. Membership includes access to industry-leading research and educational content, exclusive events and leader roundtables, and curated connections. FWA Founder and CEO, Tom Livergood, President, Rachel Hyman and their entire team have joined Schwab as part of the acquisition.

“The Family Wealth Alliance is a remarkable organization that has curated a thriving member community while also making a significant impact on the ultra-high net worth space and the firms who serve this market,” said Jon Beatty, Chief Operating Officer, Schwab Advisor Services. “We have both built our businesses through the eyes of our clients, which means strong alignment in the way FWA serves its members and how Schwab focuses on helping advisors grow and succeed. We’re thrilled to welcome FWA to Schwab and to continue to create exceptional experiences and provide valuable resources for family wealth firms and advisors serving ultra-high net worth clients.”

“Joining Schwab opens an exciting new chapter for FWA at a time when the industry is not just growing, but also evolving as new generations of private wealth and the emerging talent who serve them come to the fore,” said Tom Livergood, FWA Founder and CEO. “Our combination is built around shared values of our members, FWA, and Schwab, and fueled by the desire to serve the family wealth industry at the highest level. Our members remain our priority, which is why we looked for a long-term partner that shares our vision and serves and understands this market like we do. We look forward to expanding the resources and services we can provide and to maintaining a vibrant community for decades to come.”

Financial terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

The Family Wealth Alliance connects the multifamily wealth community. We are a leading organization focused on supporting multifamily wealth firms, such as MFOs, external CIOs, high-end financial advisory firms, established SFOs, and the family office practices of private banks and law and accounting firms. Since 2003, our innovations, proprietary research and insights have touched all aspects of the family wealth industry and made a positive difference in the businesses of hundreds of firms.

