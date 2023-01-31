Today Citizens announced it has opened its annual Small Business Community Champion Award Contest, which will again recognize the positive contributions small businesses make within their communities. Now in its sixth year, the contest will award $10,000 each to 30 small businesses across Citizens’ footprint, including ten minority-owned and ten women-owned businesses. The contest is open until 5:00 p.m. ET February 7, 2023.

Citizens created the Small Business Community Champion Award program as part of its ongoing commitment to strengthen local economies and communities. To date, the program has awarded nearly one million dollars, helping 82 small businesses to further build their business, offer valuable products and services to customers, and support community growth.

What: The Citizens Small Business Community Champion Award Contest: Eligible for-profit small businesses can enter for a chance to win $10,000. To enter, businesses must simply answer the following questions.

How would you use the Citizens Small Business Community Champion Award to strengthen and sustain your business? (100 word max.)

How would you use the Citizens Small Business Community Champion Award to support your community’s growth and their evolving needs and behaviors? (150 word max.)

Official rules, including eligibility, entry and submission requirements, and additional instructions are provided on the contest website.

When: The contest is open for award submissions starting at 10:00 a.m. ET January 24 until February 7, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Where: To enter, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.citizensbank.com%2Fbusinesschampion

Who: For-profit small businesses with a minimum of five full or part-time employees or contractors for no less than 51% of any calendar year with up to $3M in annual revenue. Businesses must be either a) a Citizens Bank, N.A. business banking account holder as of 1/24/23 or, b) based in Citizens’ footprint (CT, DC, DE, FL, MA, MD, MI, NH, NJ, NY, OH, PA, RI, VA or VT). Entrants must be 18 years of age or older. Additional restrictions apply.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $226.7 billion in assets as of December 31, 2022. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a full-service customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 3,400 ATMs and approximately 1,200 branches in 14 states and the District of Columbia. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

