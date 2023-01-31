Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), the leading global provider of advanced security and data deployment solutions for security ICs, microcontrollers and memory devices, will demonstrate significant performance improvements on the Lumen®X programming platform for automotive grade Universal Flash Memory (UFS) devices with VerifyBoost™ and the latest evolution of the ConneX Service software platform for connected factory enablement in booth number 1334 at the IPC APEX Expo in San Diego, California from January 24th-26th .

About LumenX Programming Platform & VerifyBoost

VerifyBoost delivers rapid verify performance up to 750 MBps High-speed Gear3 x 2-Lane support for UFS devices for a massive 4.5x increase in performance. This enables our customers to immediately leverage existing production capacity for significant throughput gains, reduce the total cost of programming by up to 39% and maximize their existing investment in Data I/O’s programming technology. High-throughput PSV programming systems using LumenX programmers with high socket capacity and VerifyBoost enable manufacturers to use one PSV system to program what previously required multiple systems to produce. Learn more about VerifyBoost for LumenX programmers at www.dataio.com%2FVerifyBoost.

About ConneX Service Software

Electronics manufacturers, focused on operational efficiency to drive down costs and increase production capacity, are expanding their smart factory initiatives to integrate offline pre-programming processes into their Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES). ConneX enables customers to directly integrate data programming and security provisioning inputs and outputs between a Data I/O PSV programming system and an external application such as MES systems and analytics or web dashboards via industry standard protocols, to enable traceability, process analysis and two-way communication that improves factory efficiency and quality.

To show the power of ConneX, Data I/O will display an example of a factory monitoring application with samples of dashboards a customer can build by accessing key areas of data collected during the programming process including system status, availability, utilization, socket adapter usage statistics and more. Learn more about ConneX at www.dataio.com%2FSolutions%2FConneX.

Customers attending the IPC APEX Expo in San Diego, California can visit Data I/O’s booth #1334 to see a demonstration of VerifyBoost for LumenX displaying up to 750 MBps performance, the ConneX Service Software with system monitoring dashboards and the PSV7000 and PSV5000 automated programming systems.

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972, Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, Internet-of-Things, medical, wireless, consumer electronics, industrial controls and other electronics devices. Today, our customers use Data I/O’s data programming solutions and security deployment platform to secure the global electronics supply chain and protect IoT device intellectual property from point of inception to deployment in the field. OEMs of any size can program and securely provision devices from early samples all the way to high volume production prior to shipping semiconductor devices to a manufacturing line. Data I/O enables customers to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a portfolio of patents and a global network of Data I/O support and service professionals, ensuring success for our customers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005511/en/