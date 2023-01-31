SentinelOne Announces Executive Appointments and Promotions Amidst Rapid Growth

SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced key executive appointments and promotions that will fuel the growth of its best-in-class cybersecurity platform and scale forward its go-to-market operations. Mitra Mahdavian has been appointed to SVP, Business Transformation; Bryan Gale has been appointed to VP, Product Marketing; Rajiv Taori has been appointed to GM, Dataset; Eric Tinker has been appointed to VP, Renewals; and Joni Tsumas has been appointed to VP, Global Accounts & Programs. In addition, Jared Phipps has been promoted to SVP, Americas Sales and Solution Engineering and Daniel Kollberg has been promoted to SVP, EMEA Sales and Solutions Engineering. The appointments and promotions are a testament to the company’s commitment to deliver best-in-class XDR protection built for the new cybersecurity paradigm.

“At SentinelOne, we are on a mission to deliver real-time, autonomous cybersecurity at scale,” said Tomer Weingarten, CEO, SentinelOne. “The recent appointments and promotions will play an important role in enabling us to continue to stand out from the crowd and deliver cutting edge protection and innovation to our global customers as we deliver the most advanced enterprise security platform with trust and integrity. Their talent and relentless drive will enable us to do what no other company has done before in record time – give enterprises the advantage over tomorrow.”

Mrs. Mahdavian is a seasoned business leader with a proven track record of driving strategic growth. Mahdavian joins SentinelOne after over a decade at McKinsey & Co., where she was a Partner and a leader in McKinsey’s Technology, Marketing and Sales practices, with clients including $50B+ software and hardware providers, global technology infrastructure organizations and multiple growth stage SaaS companies. As SVP of Business Transformation, Mahdavian will drive strategic initiatives, business intelligence and monetization strategies.

Mr. Gale has over 20 years of experience driving product innovation across the cybersecurity industry in both marketing and product leadership roles. Prior to SentinelOne, Gale was the Global VP of Product Marketing at CrowdStrike, where he hired and built a marketing organization spanning product, technical and competitive marketing as well as analyst relations. Before CrowdStrike, Gale was Chief Product Officer at Automox and Chief Product Officer at CyberGRX. As VP of Product Marketing, Gale will lead the go-to-market strategy for the Singularity Platform.

Mr. Taori is a proven business leader with a 20-year track record of building businesses, establishing market leadership positions and creating successful products. Taori joins SentinelOne from Amazon Web Services, where he was Product Leader responsible for OpenSearch analytics, search, observability and security offerings. As GM of DataSet, Taori will be responsible for defining the strategic vision, operations and go-to-market executionfor SentinelOne DataSet.

Mr. Tinker has more than 25 years of experience leading renewals and driving customer success across technology organizations. Prior to SentinelOne, Tinker was SVP of Global Renewal Sales and Operations, Acceleration Sales GTM at Riverbed Technology, where he led a global team responsible for over 55% of Riverbed’s total revenue. As VP of Global Renewals, Tinker will scale the global renewals organization leveraging a standard enablement approach to increase bookings, net revenue retention and maximize gross revenue retention.

Mrs. Tsumas brings over 20 years of experience leading sales and strategic growth across high-tech companies. Tsumas joins SentinelOne from Cohesity, where she was VP of Sales, US Strategic & Enterprise. Prior to Cohesity, Tsumas held positions at VMware, NetApp and Cisco. As VP of Global Accounts & Programs, Tsumas will be responsible for leading and developing strategies that enhance customer experience across SentinelOne’s largest customers and prospects.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solution encompasses AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

