Tivic+Health%26reg%3B+Systems%2C+Inc. (“Tivic”) (Nasdaq: TIVC), a commercial-phase health technology company that develops and commercializes bioelectronic medicine, today announced that Global Health & Pharma (GHP) has named Tivic Health the Most Pioneering Bioelectronic Medicine Company of 2022.

“Thank you to the editors at GHP for again recognizing the advantages and promise of bioelectronic medicine in treating chronic conditions,” said Jennifer Ernst, CEO of Tivic Health. “For years, the term 'therapeutics' has been synonymous with drugs, but now electronic therapeutics are emerging as an important part of the treatment landscape. Our team is committed to building a trusted brand that delivers effective, evidence-based bioelectronic solutions as a mainstream approach to treating common diseases and conditions.”

Senior Editor, Sofi Bajor, of Global Health & Pharma’s Technology Awards 2022 commented on the success of bioelectronic medicine, and how Tivic Health is leading the way within this sphere. “As an evolving field within the medical industry, bioelectronic medicine is at the forefront of many minds around the globe. This field explores how we can treat both simple and complex health conditions in a non-invasive fashion. Utilizing low-level electrical currents, bioelectronic medicine is the medical treatment option of the future – today.

“Sinus pain is serious; however, with ClearUP®, we can find a solution that does more than relieve our discomfort. Tivic Health introduces a way for us to have long-term medical support without the complications of invasive treatments. Their expert research and knowledge have truly innovated the area of bioelectronic medicine. ClearUP is the direct result of brilliant work and trailblazing technology – and, ultimately, Tivic Health is paving the way for generations to come,” she continued.

GHP honored Tivic Health’s ClearUP, a non-invasive, drug-free handheld device that treats sinus pain and congestion, with its Most Innovative Sinus Relief Solution for two consecutive years, 2022 and 2021. Previous award accolades for Tivic Health include ClearUP being named to Fast Company’s Next+Big+Things+in+Tech+2021, Innovation & Tech Today’s Top+50+Most+Innovative+Health+Tech+Products 2020, TIME’s Most+Innovative+Products 2019, and CES+Innovation+Awards+Honoree+2020.

About Tivic

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. is a commercial-phase health technology company delivering non-invasive bioelectronic treatments that provide consumers with a choice in the treatment of inflammation and certain other related conditions. For more information visit https%3A%2F%2Ftivichealth.com @TivicHealth.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Tivic Health Systems, Inc.’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: market and other conditions; supply chain constraints; macroeconomic factors, including inflation; and unexpected costs, charges or expenses that reduce Tivic’s capital resources. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Tivic’s actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Tivic’s filings with the SEC, including, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2022, under the heading “Risk Factors”; its Registration Statement on S-1, filed with the SEC on October 26, 2022, and amendments thereto, under the heading “Risk Factors”; as well as the company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Tivic Health Systems, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005472/en/