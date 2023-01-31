Invicta Selects Clip to Manage Business Deposits

Author's Avatar
5 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

BOSTON, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clip Money, Inc. (“Clip”) (TSXV:CLIP) ( CLPMF), a first-to-market cash deposit solution that brings fast, convenient, cost-effective financial services transactions to business, has on-boarded Invicta Stores, a leading retailer of innovative, luxury, and accessible timepieces.

Invicta joins a number of other US retailers who have adopted the Clip solution. Presently, Clip is in over 300 US locations across 34 States, as the company reported last week.

Invicta is using the Clip solution across multiple store locations, with plans to roll out the solution to additional stores in Q1’23. Invicta stores utilizing the Clip solution can make cash deposits to their existing bank account at a convenient ClipDrop on shopping mall premise and at select Staples Store locations instead of going to their bank branch to manage cash. Deposits can be made any time during retail business hours by designated employees. As a Clip customer, Invicta has access to powerful technology through the ClipApp to manage their cash, assign employees to perform deposit transactions, track transaction history, and collect cash and payment analytics. They also receive next business day credit for their deposits which improves cash flow and saves precious employee time and resources.

“Clip is a massive time-saver. Depositing cash at a ClipDrop on premise opposed to going to a bank branch means our staff can remain in-store to help Invicta customers select the best watches for themselves or loved ones,” explained Erik Cruz, Senior Field Operations & Implementation Manager for Invicta Stores. “Being able to track deposits streamlines our accounting efforts as well; having that time back to focus on our customers is a gift.”

Jewelry and accessory retailers are a category that Clip receives regular interest from as they tend to face unique challenges related to cash management. Many have shared that a significant percentage of their transactions are made in cash. To resolve the stresses that can come with leaving the mall to make cash deposits, stores like Invicta are embracing Clip as a refreshing way to deposit smarter and safer.

Joseph Arrage, Clip co-founder and CEO, discusses the frustration he hears from retailers in this space most often: “Retailers like Invicta generously share concerns with us from corporate offices and store management which inform Clip’s overall approach to cash management. Retailers in the jewelry and accessory space need staff to focus their time on customer service, but that’s impossible with an inefficient, outdated system that takes staff away from the customer for banking tasks. We are honored that a brand like Invicta, who has been trusted by consumers for nearly two centuries, has entrusted their cash management to Clip.”

To learn more, please visit www.clipmoney.com, and for a full list of locations, visit https://clipmoney.com/locations

About Clip
Clip Money, Inc. (TSXV:CLIP) (

CLPMF, Financial) is an infrastructure enabled Fintech that provides the fastest and easiest way for businesses to make deposits securely to their current business bank account through a national network of smart drop box locations in malls, big box stores, and grocery chains. Clip Money, Inc. improves the business deposit experience through transformational digital and mobile enabled platform services. Clip has announced strategic collaborations with Staples US Retail (“Staples”), Brookfield Properties, BentallGreenOak (BGO), Simon® (:SPG) with additional announcements pending.

Joseph Arrage
Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]
tel: 844-593-2547

ti?nf=ODczMzkwOCM1MzY3MTY4IzIyNDQ4MjA=
Clip-Money-Inc.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.