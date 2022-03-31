Chatham Lodging Trust Announces 2022 Distribution Characterization

Author's Avatar
7 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE: CLDT), a lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in upscale extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels, today announced the characterization of dividends declared in 2022 on its common and preferred shares for federal income tax reporting purposes.

Security

Description

CUSIP

Ticker

Symbol

Record

Date

Payment

Date

Dividend

Per Share

Taxable

Ordinary

Income(1)

Return of

Capital(2)

Section

199A

Dividends(3)

Series A Preferred

16208T201

CLDT-PA

3/31/22

4/18/22

$0.41406

$0.41406

$0.00000

$0.41406

Series A Preferred

16208T201

CLDT-PA

6/30/22

7/15/22

$0.41406

$0.41406

$0.00000

$0.41406

Series A Preferred

16208T201

CLDT-PA

9/30/22

10/17/22

$0.41406

$0.41406

$0.00000

$0.41406

Series A Preferred

16208T201

CLDT-PA

12/30/22

1/17/23

$0.41406

$0.41406

$0.00000

$0.41406

Common Stock

16208T102

CLDT

12/30/22

1/17/23

$0.07000

$0.07000

$0.00000

$0.07000

(1) Form 1099-Div box 1a

(2) Form 1099-Div box 3

(3) Form 1099-Div box 5

No portion of the dividends declared in 2022 represented foreign taxes or qualified dividend income.

Registered holders of Chatham Lodging Trust common or preferred shares who received any of the dividends specified in the table above will receive an Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Form 1099-DIV from EQ Shareholder Services, the company’s dividend paying agent. The Form 1099-DIV will report the dividends paid with respect to 2022. Shareholders whose shares are held in “street name” will receive an IRS Form 1099 from the bank, brokerage firm or other nominee holding their shares.

The information in the table above is based on the preliminary results of work on the tax filings of Chatham Lodging Trust and is subject to correction or adjustment when the filings are completed. No material change in these classifications is expected. The tax information above should not be construed as tax advice and is not a substitute for careful tax planning and analysis. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their own tax advisors regarding the specific federal, state, local, foreign and other tax consequences of ownership of Chatham Lodging Trust’s shares and the specific tax treatment of distributions on Chatham Lodging Trust’s shares.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 39 hotels totaling 5,914 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia. Additional information about Chatham may be found at chathamlodgingtrust.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 about Chatham Lodging Trust, including statements regarding future plans, strategies, performance, acquisitions, capital expenditures, future operating results and the timing and composition of revenues, among others, and statements containing words such as “expects,” “believes” or “will,” which indicate that those statements are forward-looking. Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results or performance to differ materially from those discussed in such statements. Additional risks are discussed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230124005310r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005310/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.