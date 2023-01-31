The City of Palos Hills Chooses Viper Networks' Apollo Smart Light Poles for Citywide Use

11 minutes ago
TROY, Mich., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viper Networks, Inc. (OTC Pink: VPER), an emerging international leader in the LED Street Light products and integrated Smart Cities systems and solutions market, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an agreement with the City of Palos Hills, Illinois to install the company's Apollo Smart Light poles throughout the city.

As Viper Networks’ first major project in the Greater Chicago area, the Company expects follow-up contracts to the initial first installation agreement for additional Smart City LED light poles; with the final installation numbers potentially reaching approximately 1,500 to 2,000 Smart LED Light poles throughout the southwest Greater Chicago suburban area by 2025.

This agreement comes on the heels of the historic $1.2 trillion dollar Infrastructure Bill passed by the Biden Administration in 2021 and the more recent Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which authorized $391 billion in spending on energy and climate change.

With these funds and grants now readily available, the City of Palos Hills is proactively addressing their current and future infrastructure needs. From adjusting street lighting to incorporating new sensing technologies and data analytics for smarter transportation to providing improved communication through free public Wi-Fi and enhanced security and traffic mitigation; all while reducing the environmental footprint and creating new revenue streams.

Viper Networks will invest substantial funds in a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model with periodic state grants covering the City of Palos Hills’ cost, as well as the cost for other cities throughout the southwest Cook County Chicago Metro Area and beyond.

Global Sustainable Initiative, Inc. of Chicago is working with Viper Networks to establish Public Private Partnerships with local government entities to help secure a continuing flow of grants and private investments for the projects.

Farid Shouekani, CEO of Viper Networks, commented: “All parties have done a great amount of due diligence over the last two years regarding critical infrastructure planned upgrades and Viper Networks Apollo LED Street Lights, Smart Pole technology and Smart Cities systems. Developments have now progressed beyond the first phase for expected grant proceeds of $5 million plus, which would be the first of what is intended to be dozens or scores of $5 million or greater grant amounts to be submitted to the state for infrastructure modernization plans for the entire twenty-one suburban communities in Southwest Cook County in Greater Chicago over the next couple of years.”

ABOUT VIPER NETWORKS, INC.

As one of the earliest companies to adopt VOIP (Voice-Over-Internet-Protocol) in the United States, today Viper Networks is a premier telecommunications and network engineering solution provider in the field of Smart Street Lights and Smart Poles technology.

With IoT (Internet of Things) sensors integration through the implementations of Smart Cities and Smart Grid technology solutions, the Company incorporates wireless communication, mobile networks, broadband technology, Wi-Fi and various embedded technologies for engineered solutions with comprehensive hardware/software integration.

For more information go to www.ViperNetworks.com or follow them on [email protected]

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this release which are not historical are forward-looking and include statements regarding beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding the future.

Media/ Investor Relations Contact: SAG Equity Group / 407.444.5959

