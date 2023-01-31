China Dongsheng International Appoints Craig Alford, CEO

Expands Management Team

Las Vegas, NV. , Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Dongsheng International Inc., (OTC Markets: CDSG) (the “Company” or “CDSG”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Craig Alford as a Chief Executive Officer.

Harp Sangha, President of CDSG states, “We are delighted that Mr. Alford will be joining the CDSG management team and providing his invaluable experience and leadership. Upon his appointment, Caren Currier will become the Chief Financial Officer of the firm.”

North America’s capacity for battery cell production will likely grow more than tenfold in the coming five years and there is a deficiency of production.

Consumer demand and government policies have been vital driving forces for the current rapid expansion of the battery metal sector. In October of 2022, the U.S. announced $2.8 billion in grants to boost U.S. production of electric vehicle batteries and the minerals used to build them. And now four of the world’s five largest battery makers, CATL, Panasonic, SK and LG Energy Solutions have declared plans for production within the US, Mexico, and Canada.

About Craig Alford

Mr. Craig Alford holds both an Honors Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in Geology. He is a registered Professional Geoscientist and is a Qualified Person, as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Alford’s experience began with Falconbridge Copper in the early 1980’s and has since included leadership positions worldwide with independent, junior and senior mining companies including, Teck Mining, Zijin Mining Group and China Railway Resources.

Mr. Alford has designed and provided management for projects throughout North and South America, SE Asia, China, Central Asia, Russia, Australia and Africa. Craig has managed projects within a broad spectrum of mineralized and political environments, helped raise millions of dollars in capital for exploration projects, has negotiated with several Heads of State and assisted the World Bank and the China-Africa Development Fund in tax policy, planning, and investment risk.

He has been responsible for budgeting and the expenditure of hundreds of millions of dollars and developed economic analysis for large M & A transactions. Mr. Alford’s tenure as Deputy General Manager with the Zijin Mining Group resulted in large investments in Pretium Resources, Kyrgyzstan’s Taldybulak Gold Mine, Norton Gold in Australia, Barrick Gold's Porgera mine and Ivanhoe Mines’ Kamoa Copper Project. During this crucial time for the battery metal sector, Mr. Alford has been involved in a number of base metal and lithium exploration projects key to the industry.

About the company: China Dongsheng International Inc. (OTC Markets: CDSG) is an emerging company based in Nevada. The company's principal activity is advancing our Lithium project adjacent to the TLC project in Nevada as well as acquiring and developing opportunities in the natural resource sector and complimentary technologies.

For further information please visit www.cdsgholdings.co. or (702) 595-2247

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Security and Exchange Commission.


