BlackRock Advisors, LLC (“BlackRock”) will host a conference call on Wednesday, January 25th at 2:00pm ET featuring Rick Rieder, BlackRock's Chief Investment Officer of Global Fixed Income, and Portfolio Manager for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE: ECAT) and BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE: BCAT) (each, a “Trust”).

Funds discussed will be:

Call details:

Date Wednesday, January 25th Time 2:00pm ET Join via link Click here to automatically be connected by phone Dial in 1-877-606-0073 Passcode 461900 Questions Please submit any questions to [email protected] Quarterly Trust Commentaries BCAT | ECAT

For more information on BlackRock’s closed-end funds, please visit www.blackrock.com%2FCEF

This document and the information contained herein relates solely to BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT) and BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT). The information contained herein does not relate to, and is not relevant to, any other fund or product sponsored or distributed by BlackRock or any of its affiliates. This document is not an offer to sell any securities and is not a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Investing involves risks, including possible loss of principal.

Carefully consider each Trust’s investment objective, risk factors and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in each Trust’s prospectus which may be obtained by visiting the SEC Edgar database. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Availability of Trust Updates

BlackRock will update performance and certain other data for the Trusts on a monthly basis on its website in the “Closed-end Funds” section of www.blackrock.com as well as certain other material information as necessary from time to time. Investors and others are advised to check the website for updated performance information and the release of other material information about the Trusts. This reference to BlackRock’s website is intended to allow investors public access to information regarding the Trusts and does not, and is not intended to, incorporate BlackRock’s website in this release.

