Tyler+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced it has signed an agreement with the Lucas County, Ohio, Court of Common Pleas General Division and Clerk of Courts for Tyler’s Enterprise+Justice suite, powered by Odyssey®. Specifically, the court selected Enterprise Case Manager, Financial Management, Content Management, Integration Toolkit, and Custom Reporting.

The county selected Tyler to provide a comprehensive case management system that can easily connect with Tyler’s eFile & Serve electronic filing system currently in use. The solutions will be delivered as a cloud-hosted service, making it easy for the county to share crucial case information in real-time between courts.

“We look forward to extending our use of Tyler’s justice solutions with the upcoming implementation of the Enterprise Justice suite,” said Eric Zatko, director of Lucas County Justice Integrated Systems. “Integrating electronic filing with our case management system will streamline a number of processes for our staff and constituents. We will also be able to expertly manage highly sensitive data in these cases due to the solution’s strength and selected deployment.”

Enterprise Justice will be delivered as a hosted service, bringing several benefits to Lucas County, including increased solution availability and uptime, as well as enhanced security and compliance. In addition, this deployment eliminates the need for the court to build and maintain a local server environment.

“We’re excited to deliver numerous benefits to Lucas County through our Enterprise Justice suite, including effective court case and financial management, customized reporting, and improved data sharing,” said Brian McGrath, president of Tyler’s Courts & Justice Division. “Delivering these solutions as a cloud-hosted service will also bolster the county’s security and compliance, providing better service to its constituents.”

Lucas County is located in northwest Ohio and is bordered to the east by Lake Erie. It has a population of nearly 430,000 and includes the city of Toledo. Lucas County is the ninth Ohio justice community to adopt Tyler’s court solutions.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 37,000 successful installations across more than 12,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list and Forbes’ “Most Innovative Growth Companies” list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

