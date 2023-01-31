Wheels, a Helbiz company (NASDAQ: HLBZ), is thrilled to announce that just one month after the launch of the pre-order site for the Wheels One, the company has generated over 1,300 pre-orders for the revolutionary micro-mobility vehicle, which will amount to over 2.2 million USD in sales for the company.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005736/en/

Wheels is a last-mile, shared electric mobility platform whose seated form factor changes the landscape in dockless mobility. In addition to being seated, Wheels devices have a low center of gravity and 14-inch wheels to help navigate uneven pavement surfaces. Wheels has launched a first-of-its-kind integrated helmet system that can give riders physical access to a shareable helmet with every ride they take. Wheels is headquartered in West Hollywood, California. Learn more at www.takewheels.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

The response to our Wheels One product has exceeded our expectations and is a testament to the strong demand for this innovative technology. To meet this demand, we are excited to announce that we will be launching secondary larger rounds of production by the end of January. Our first round of vehicles, featuring industry-leading technology and capabilities, are set to ship to customers by the end of Q2 2023. To ensure customers have the best experience, we will be making the new products available for pre-order on our website, helbiz.com/us/wheelsone, shortly. Customers can expect even more options and increased availability as we continue to strive to meet the growing demand for our cutting-edge technology. We look forward to providing our customers with the highest quality products and exceptional service.

"We are thrilled with the response to the Wheels One and are grateful for the support of our customers," said Salvatore Palella, Helbiz CEO. "The pre-orders we have received in just one month are a testament to the value and impact the Wheels One will have on the micro-mobility private ownership industry."

The strong demand for the Wheels One is a positive sign for Helbiz and the future of micro-mobility private ownership. To pre-order the Wheels One a waiting list is accessible to all interested customers from today on the website (helbiz.com/us/wheelsone).

About Wheels

Wheels is a last-mile, shared electric mobility platform whose seated form factor changes the landscape in dockless mobility. In addition to being seated, Wheels devices have a low center of gravity and 14-inch wheels to help navigate uneven pavement surfaces. Wheels has launched a first-of-its-kind integrated helmet system that can give riders physical access to a shareable helmet with every ride they take. Wheels is headquartered in West Hollywood, California. Learn more at www.takewheels.com.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles, e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 65 licenses in cities around the world. The merger with Wheels, a leading player in California, adds an unique sit-down scooter along with long term rental subscriptions for individuals, businesses and universities. Helbiz uses a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability.Learn more at www.helbiz.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005736/en/