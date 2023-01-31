WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), the parent company of Bryn Mawr Trust, today announced Andrea Lawrence has been named Senior Vice President, Senior Wealth Advisor in Berwyn, Pa., reporting to James A. Hutchinson, Senior Vice President, Wealth Director. Lawrence will provide comprehensive wealth advisory services to Clients and work collaboratively with all divisions of the Bank to achieve Clients’ goals and objectives.

“Andrea brings more than 30 years of experience in estate and charitable planning, business succession planning, private foundation administration, gift tax compliance, estate and trust administration, and more,” said Hutchinson. “We’re thrilled to add her vast experience to the Bryn Mawr Trust team, and look forward to her contributions toward helping our Clients live a life fulfilled.”

Most recently, Lawrence provided family office and philanthropy consulting services through Tapestry Advisors, LLC, which she founded in 2007, and also served as Chief Operating Officer of the Quantitative Foundation through Tapestry. Prior to that, she worked for Ballamor Capital Management, and Calibre, among others. A former CPA and practicing attorney, she also worked at Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young, LLP.

“I am excited to join Bryn Mawr Trust and look forward to collaborating with the team to bring personalized solutions to our Clients,” said Lawrence. “I am eager to put my cross-disciplinary experience to work to help our Clients achieve their financial goals and build upon the storied legacy of service at Bryn Mawr Trust and WSFS.”

Lawrence is a resident of Kennett Square, Pa., and serves as treasurer of the University Barge Club of Philadelphia. She obtained her bachelor’s in accounting from the University of Virginia, McIntire School or Commerce, her J.D. from Villanova Law School and her LL.M. in tax from Villanova Law School.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) is a multibillion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally headquartered bank and trust company in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. As of September 30, 2022, WSFS Financial Corporation had $20.0 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $61.4 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 119 offices, 92 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (61), Delaware (39), New Jersey (17), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Bryn Mawr Capital Management, LLC, Bryn Mawr Trust®, The Bryn Mawr Trust Company of Delaware, Cash Connect®, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, and WSFS Wealth® Investments. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

