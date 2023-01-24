PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE: CNA) will report fourth quarter 2022 results before the market opens on Monday, February 6, 2023. The news release, earnings presentation and financial supplement will be available on CNA's website at www.cna.com. A conference call for investors and analysts is scheduled for 8 a.m. CT and will be hosted by Dino E. Robusto, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of CNA Financial Corporation.

A live webcast will be available via the Investor Relations section of www.cna.com. Those interested in participating in the question and answer session should dial (844) 481-2830 (USA Toll Free) or +1 (412) 317-1850 (International). An online replay will also be available on CNA's website following the call.

CNA is one of the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurance companies. Backed by more than 120 years of experience, CNA provides a broad range of standard and specialized insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada and Europe. For more information, please visit CNA at www.cna.com.

