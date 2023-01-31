Maxim Group LLC to Host the Healthcare IT Virtual Conference on Wednesday, January 25th at 8:15 A.M. ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxim Group LLC, a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm, and M-Vest, a digital community built for issuers, investors, and thought leaders, present the Healthcare IT Virtual Conference. The conference will take place on Wednesday, January 25th at 8:15 A.M. ET

Maxim Group LLC presents the Healthcare IT Virtual Conference. Participating companies focus on technology addressing rising health care costs, and scarcity of workers and resources. Learn about companies that are using technology and AI in the effort to improve healthcare outcomes and shift to value-based care. We also highlight companies that seek to provide low-cost, remote solutions and timely monitoring of patient risk factors.

Panel Topics
8:30 a.m. ET – iSpecimen (

ISPC, Financial)
9:00 a.m. ET – Marpai (MRAI, Financial)
9:30 a.m. ET – Reliq Health Care (OTCMKTS:RQHTF)
10:00 a.m. ET – OnTrak (OTRK, Financial)
10:30 a.m. ET – Cloud DX (OTCMKTS:CDXFF)
11:00 a.m. ET – HeartSciences (HSCS, Financial)
11:30 a.m. ET – WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WHTCF)
12:00 p.m. ET – Research Solutions (RSSS, Financial)
12:30 p.m. ET – Technology for Physicians Panel Discussion
1:15 p.m. ET – Remote Heart Monitoring Panel Discussion
2:00 p.m. ET – Digital Delivery of HC Products & Research Management Panel Discussion
2:45 p.m. ET – Improve Patient Outcomes & Experiences Panel Discussion
3:30 p.m. ET – Cryo-Cell International (:CCEL)
4:00 p.m. ET – Respiri (ASX:RSH)
4:30 p.m. ET – Advanced Health Intelligence (AHI, Financial)

About Maxim Group LLC
Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp.com

About M-Vest
M-Vest is a division of Maxim Group that services an online community and provides investors access to emerging growth companies through conferences, corporate presentations, and one-on-one meeting coordination. Its website, M-Vest.com, serves as a digital marketplace of ideas, founded to be community of issuers, investors, and thought leaders. This unique platform also provides access to investment opportunities through Regulation D and Regulation A securities offerings. To learn more, visit M-Vest.com

Contact
Michael Quintavalla
Chief Administrative Officer of Investment Banking
212-895-3500
