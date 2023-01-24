Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1065 E. CENTERVILLE STATION ROAD CENTERVILLE, OH 45459

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 44 stocks valued at a total of $207.00Mil. The top holdings were USMV(9.57%), QUAL(9.11%), and MTUM(6.95%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 117,792-share investment in ARCA:GSLC. Previously, the stock had a 4.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $76.25 during the quarter.

On 01/24/2023, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF traded for a price of $79.17 per share and a market cap of $10.64Bil. The stock has returned -8.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a price-book ratio of 3.64.

During the quarter, Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC bought 101,291 shares of ARCA:DGRO for a total holding of 229,858. The trade had a 2.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.84.

On 01/24/2023, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF traded for a price of $50.625 per share and a market cap of $24.81Bil. The stock has returned -2.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a price-book ratio of 3.31.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VUG by 16,558 shares. The trade had a 1.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $220.3.

On 01/24/2023, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $230.37 per share and a market cap of $74.29Bil. The stock has returned -17.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a price-book ratio of 6.81.

The guru established a new position worth 11,793 shares in ARCA:IJH, giving the stock a 1.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $240.73 during the quarter.

On 01/24/2023, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $257.268 per share and a market cap of $67.78Bil. The stock has returned -0.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a price-book ratio of 2.30.

During the quarter, Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC bought 55,487 shares of ARCA:TFLO for a total holding of 256,808. The trade had a 1.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.14.

On 01/24/2023, iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.5268 per share and a market cap of $4.42Bil. The stock has returned 2.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.