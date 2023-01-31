Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) continues to advance the life insurance business model while improving the customer experience with the introduction of Lincoln WealthAccelerateSM, an indexed universal life (IUL) product offering a fully digital and automated experience to consumers.

As the world becomes more digitally focused, consumers expect ease and accessibility from their financial products. Lincoln WealthAccelerateSM meets those changing consumer expectations through a streamlined product with the advantages of indexed universal life insurance – access to a cash value component in addition to a death benefit – and the ease of a fully electronic process guided by an experienced financial professional.

“Today’s life insurance customer is changing – they’re digitally savvy, expect faster and simpler processes and want flexibility,” said Matt Grove, executive vice president and president, Retail Solutions, Lincoln Financial Group. “WealthAccelerateSM meets their expectations by offering a more streamlined and convenient experience and helping them and their families feel more confident through all of life’s changes.”

WealthAccelerateSM is available to customers ages 20 to 55 with protection needs from $100,000 to $1.5 million. The product offers protections for every phase of life, including a permanent life insurance death benefit and options that cover critical and chronic illness expenses to meet a policyholder’s long-term care needs1.

WealthAccelerateSM features a simplified product design that gives consumers access to a policy’s cash value2 and a fully electronic underwriting process, including:

Paperless, electronic submission with automated underwriting

Online or phone client interview for application completion

Lab-free opportunity for qualifying clients with speedy underwriting from Lincoln’s dedicated, in-house team

No Attending Physician Statement (APS) requirement for submissions

Electronic policy delivery on all cases

With access to a policy’s cash value, along with a personalized customer portal, WealthAccelerateSM policyholders get the protections they need and the convenience they want. For more information, visit the Lincoln Financial Group Life Insurance product page here.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, approximately 16 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $279 billion in end-of-period account values as of December 31, 2022. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good and ranks among Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies. Dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion, we are included on transparency benchmarking tools such as the Corporate Equality Index, the Disability Equality Index and the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. Committed to providing our employees with flexible work arrangements, we were named to FlexJobs’ list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2022. With a long and rich legacy of acting ethically, telling the truth and speaking up for what is right, Lincoln was recognized as one of Ethisphere’s 2022+World%26rsquo%3Bs+Most+Ethical+Companies®. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http%3A%2F%2Fnewsroom.lfg.com.

Lincoln Financial Group® affiliates, their distributors, and their respective employees, representatives, and/or insurance agents do not provide tax, accounting, or legal advice. Please consult an independent professional as to any tax, accounting, or legal statements made herein.

Lincoln WealthAccelerateSM IUL is issued on policy form ICC22-UL6093/UL6093 and state variations by The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, Fort Wayne, IN, and distributed by Lincoln Financial Distributors, Inc., a broker-dealer. The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company does not solicit business in the state of New York, nor is it authorized to do so.

All guarantees and benefits of the insurance policy are subject to the claims-paying ability of the issuing insurance company. They are not backed by the broker-dealer and/or insurance agency selling the policy, or any affiliates of those entities other than the issuing company affiliates, and none makes any representations or guarantees regarding the claims-paying ability of the issuer.

Products, riders and features are subject to state availability. Limitations and exclusions may apply. Not available in New York. Check state availability.

It is possible coverage will expire when either no premiums are paid following the initial premium, or subsequent premiums are insufficient to continue coverage.

1 Additional costs may apply.

2 Access to cash values is through loans and withdrawals, which will reduce cash value and death benefit amounts, may cause the policy to lapse and may have tax consequences.

