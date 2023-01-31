American Rare Earths Appoints Melissa Sanderson as President of North America

PHOENIX, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rare Earths, Limited (ASX: ARR, ARRNF, FSE: 1BHA) (the “Company”), an Australian company listed on the ASX and cross-listed in the US and Germany, with assets in the growing rare earth metals sector, is pleased to announce Melissa (Mel) Sanderson is the new President of North America.

Ms. Sanderson is an accomplished leader in mining and diplomacy, with a global career that has spanned 30 plus years. Mel brings to the role a wealth of industry expertise based on her time at global mining leader Freeport-McMoRan, in a corporate ESG role and as Vice President for Africa. She is the recipient of numerous awards, including the U.S. State Department Superior Honor Award and the Women in Mining UK 2022 top “100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining”.

Mel serves on several boards, including American Rare Earths Limited, Advance Metals Limited, the Phoenix Committee on Foreign Relations and Chairs the Arizona District Export Council. Sanderson will report to Chris Gibbs, Managing Director, as well as remain on the ARR Board as an executive director.

Chairman Creagh O’Connor comments: “Mel is an outstanding leader and brings a wealth of experience to the role as head of our North American business headquartered in Phoenix, AZ. I could not be more excited and pleased to have Mel take on this appointment.”

Under the leadership of Marty Weems, the company established significant partnerships with various Research Organizations and the Departments of Energy and Defense. Mel is very well positioned to continue these relationships as she is well versed in working with US government agencies having served as a senior diplomat in the US State Department.

The Company will additionally benefit from the fact that Mel is a Wyoming native, where ARR has a significant asset at its Halleck Creek Rare Earth Project located in Platte and Albany Counties in southeast ranch country. The Southern end of the Laramie Range is home to a massive geologic pluton rare earth deposit, estimated to have over one billion tonnes of ore, potentially making it the biggest such project in the US with few global deposits rivaling such immense size and scope.

Mel takes on her new role following the departure of Marty Weems who has accepted a role with a company outside the rare earth industry. “Although we are disappointed to lose Marty, we would like to thank him for his extraordinary service to American Rare Earths and wish him the best in the future.”

This market announcement has been authorized for release to the market by the Board of American Rare Earths.

Creagh O’Connor AM
Chairman

About American Rare Earths:

American Rare Earths Limited (ASX: ARR, ARRNF, FSE: 1BHA) is emerging as an alternative international supply chain to China's market dominance of a global rare earth market expected to expand to US$20 billion by the mid-2020s. The Company's mission is to supply Critical Materials for Renewable Energy, Green Tech, Electric Vehicles, National Security, and a Carbon-Reduced Future.

American Rare Earths is one of the few listed companies with exposure to the rapidly expanding US market, developing its 100% owned magnet metals projects, Halleck Creek in Wyoming, and La Paz in Arizona. Both have potential to be among the largest, rare earths deposits in North America. The company is concurrently evaluating other exploration opportunities while collaborating with US Government supported R&D to develop a sustainable domestic supply chain for the renewable future.

