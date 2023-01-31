J.P.+Morgan+Self-Directed+Investing was named Best-in-Class for Education and Banking Services from StockBrokers.com as part of its annual review of the best online brokerage and trading platforms.

J.P. Morgan also received strong marks for ease of use, investment options, mobile trading apps and commissions and fees. It’s the first year that J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing is recognized as Best-in-Class in Education and the second year in a row that it is recognized as Best-in-Class in Banking Services.

“I’m proud of this recognition and excited to see how our investments in improving our digital investing offerings are helping clients make smart decisions about their money,” said Paul Vienick, Head of Online Investing at J.P. Morgan Wealth Management. “Our clients can see their full financial picture, plan and trade, right in the Chase app. Banking and investing using chase.com and the Chase Mobile app has become a great seamless experience and with all of the enhancements we are working on, this will only get better.”

New J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing clients can earn up to $700 when they open and fund an account with qualifying money. Clients can also earn $50 when an eligible friend or family member opens and funds a new J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing account.

J.P. Morgan recently introduced QuickDeposit+for+Investments, letting all clients deposit checks into their investment accounts any time from their phone.

All J.P. Morgan Wealth Management clients can access The+Know directly within the Chase Mobile app or online. The Know offers educational content about investing, retirement, planning and markets from J.P. Morgan specialists. In 2022, J.P. Morgan published more than 550 articles and videos to help readers navigate their financial lives, whether they were considering investing for the first time or are a more experienced investor with complex planning needs. Clients can also access industry-leading research from J.P. Morgan right in the app.

“Clients have been asking for accessible educational content, at their knowledge level and right at their fingertips,” said Andrea Finan, head of J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing. ”We are now offering more content to help investors navigate the current market uncertainty, feel more confident and make informed investment decisions.”

J.P. Morgan Wealth Management ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction with Wealth Management Digital Channels in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Wealth Management Digital Experience Study. With JPMorgan Chase’s U.S. wealth unit, clients can invest digitally online, remotely over video or phone with an advisor, or in-person with an advisor in an office or local Chase branch.

In December 2022, J.P. Morgan Wealth Management launched Wealth+Plan. This free digital money coach gives all JPMorgan Chase customers, including those using J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing, a full picture of their finances and helps them plan, save and invest, all in one place. Wealth Plan is available to all 62 million digitally-active Chase customers in the Chase Mobile app and Chase.com.

StockBrokers.com’s full review of J.P. Morgan Wealth Management can be viewed here.

About J.P. Morgan Wealth Management

J.P. Morgan Wealth Management is the U.S. wealth management business of JPMorgan Chase & Co., a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.7 trillion and operations worldwide. J.P. Morgan Wealth Management has more than 5,000 advisors and ~$647 billion of assets under supervision. Clients can choose how and where they want to invest. They can do it digitally, remotely, or in person by meeting with an advisor in one of our more than 4,700 Chase branches throughout the U.S., or in one of our 30 offices. For more information, go to www.jpmorgan.com%2Fwealth and follow %40JPMWealth on Twitter.

About StockBrokers.com

StockBrokers.com, an industry-leading source for online brokers, is wholly owned by Reink Media Group. A Michigan-based company founded in 2009, Reink Media Group owns and operates multiple finance-based websites. The organization strives to provide pertinent resources, tools, and education for successful self-directed investing. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.reinkmedia.com

