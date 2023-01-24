Community Bank of Raymore recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 78 stocks valued at a total of $273.00Mil. The top holdings were O(13.93%), TSN(8.25%), and KHC(7.69%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Community Bank of Raymore’s top five trades of the quarter.

Community Bank of Raymore reduced their investment in NYSE:O by 323,948 shares. The trade had a 6.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.1.

On 01/24/2023, Realty Income Corp traded for a price of $67.33 per share and a market cap of $44.45Bil. The stock has returned 2.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Realty Income Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 62.34, a price-book ratio of 1.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 207.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.84 and a price-sales ratio of 12.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Community Bank of Raymore reduced their investment in NAS:CSX by 467,049 shares. The trade had a 4.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.07.

On 01/24/2023, CSX Corp traded for a price of $31.65 per share and a market cap of $66.54Bil. The stock has returned -7.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CSX Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-book ratio of 5.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.22 and a price-sales ratio of 4.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Community Bank of Raymore reduced their investment in NAS:KHC by 201,450 shares. The trade had a 2.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.97.

On 01/24/2023, The Kraft Heinz Co traded for a price of $39.895 per share and a market cap of $48.87Bil. The stock has returned 14.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Kraft Heinz Co has a price-earnings ratio of 40.71, a price-book ratio of 1.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.87 and a price-sales ratio of 1.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Community Bank of Raymore reduced their investment in NYSE:NRG by 93,930 shares. The trade had a 1.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.56.

On 01/24/2023, NRG Energy Inc traded for a price of $32.34 per share and a market cap of $7.45Bil. The stock has returned -16.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NRG Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.10, a price-book ratio of 1.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.12 and a price-sales ratio of 0.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.41, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Community Bank of Raymore reduced their investment in NYSE:NUE by 32,800 shares. The trade had a 1.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $135.9.

On 01/24/2023, Nucor Corp traded for a price of $151.475 per share and a market cap of $38.86Bil. The stock has returned 60.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nucor Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 4.76, a price-book ratio of 2.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.29 and a price-sales ratio of 0.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

