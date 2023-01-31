Sprouts Farmers Market Launches Rescued Organic Produce Program Designed to Reduce Food Waste and Support Farmers

1 minutes ago
Sprouts to sell discounted imperfect organic produce in 130 stores across California

PHOENIX, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprouts Farmers Market, one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural, and organic food in the United States, announced today the launch of its Rescued Organics program in all 130 stores in California. Sprouts’ Rescued Organics program reduces food waste and supports local farmers by bringing to market imperfect organic produce that would typically be discarded due to imperfections that do not affect quality.

Rescued Organic produce may be misshapen, under or over-sized or slightly off color, but has the same great taste, nutrients, and amazing quality as other Sprouts produce. The program also makes organic produce more accessible because it is offered at a reduced price.

“Five billion meals worth of edible food are left on farms each year, and the Sprouts Rescued Organics program is designed to help address that problem,” said Nick Konat, president and chief operating officer of Sprouts. “This program allows our customers to partner with us to reduce food waste by taking home delicious, high quality organic fruits and vegetables that may look a little different but are perfectly good, keeping so-called ‘imperfect’ produce out of the landfills.”

In addition to reducing food waste, the Rescued Organics program will support Sprouts’ farmer partners. Farmers’ inability to sell imperfect produce makes farming less profitable and more difficult to operate. ​

“We are happy to be involved with Sprouts’ Rescued Organics program because too much perfectly good produce goes to waste, solely due to appearance, and contributes to our growing environmental and landfill problems,” said Mindy VanVleck, director of sales at Peri & Sons Farms. “Sprouts’ Rescued Organics program also allows Peri & Sons Farms to more efficiently fill our produce trucks which helps the success of our local farm and lessen our overall carbon footprint for delivery of goods.”

The Rescued Organics program is launching with 12 different varieties of local produce such as: potatoes, onions, grapefruit, lemons, oranges, pears, carrots, kiwi and bell peppers.

For more information on Sprouts’ Rescued Organics program please visit www.sprouts.com/rescued-organics. To find a Sprouts store near you visit www.sprouts.com/stores.

ABOUT SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC.
True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates approximately 380 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.

Contact: 480.263.0441, [email protected]

