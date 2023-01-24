BOURNE LENT ASSET MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3 MEMORIAL AVE PAWLING, NY 12564

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 63 stocks valued at a total of $233.00Mil. The top holdings were IDXX(12.30%), MSFT(10.50%), and ADBE(10.42%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BOURNE LENT ASSET MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

BOURNE LENT ASSET MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:BMY by 81,875 shares. The trade had a 2.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.40000000000001.

On 01/24/2023, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co traded for a price of $72.27500000000001 per share and a market cap of $153.67Bil. The stock has returned 18.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a price-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-book ratio of 4.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.68 and a price-sales ratio of 3.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

BOURNE LENT ASSET MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:TSLA by 4,500 shares. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $189.34.

On 01/24/2023, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $142.1456 per share and a market cap of $448.86Bil. The stock has returned -53.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 43.93, a price-book ratio of 11.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.01 and a price-sales ratio of 6.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

BOURNE LENT ASSET MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:ISRG by 5,991 shares. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $243.83.

On 01/24/2023, Intuitive Surgical Inc traded for a price of $256.27 per share and a market cap of $90.56Bil. The stock has returned -5.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intuitive Surgical Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 67.62, a price-book ratio of 7.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 43.27 and a price-sales ratio of 15.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

BOURNE LENT ASSET MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:IDXX by 3,050 shares. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $388.17.

On 01/24/2023, IDEXX Laboratories Inc traded for a price of $486.93 per share and a market cap of $40.33Bil. The stock has returned -4.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, IDEXX Laboratories Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 61.87, a price-book ratio of 84.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 43.14 and a price-sales ratio of 12.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

BOURNE LENT ASSET MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in AMEX:TMP by 13,000 shares. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.67.

On 01/24/2023, Tompkins Financial Corp traded for a price of $75.18000000000001 per share and a market cap of $1.09Bil. The stock has returned -6.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tompkins Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-book ratio of 1.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.81 and a price-sales ratio of 3.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

