Capital Advantage, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 38 stocks valued at a total of $445.00Mil. The top holdings were IGHG(16.14%), ICSH(10.68%), and FLOT(8.24%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Capital Advantage, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Capital Advantage, Inc. bought 331,703 shares of BATS:IGHG for a total holding of 1,010,950. The trade had a 5.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $69.48999999999999.

On 01/24/2023, ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged traded for a price of $72.5487 per share and a market cap of $379.07Mil. The stock has returned 1.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 252,454-share investment in ARCA:LQDH. Previously, the stock had a 5.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $89.26000000000001 during the quarter.

On 01/24/2023, iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $92.62990000000001 per share and a market cap of $351.99Mil. The stock has returned 1.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 747,631 shares in ARCA:FNDF, giving the stock a 4.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.66 during the quarter.

On 01/24/2023, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF traded for a price of $31.3399 per share and a market cap of $9.20Bil. The stock has returned -1.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a price-book ratio of 1.02.

The guru sold out of their 551,044-share investment in ARCA:XLF. Previously, the stock had a 3.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.64 during the quarter.

On 01/24/2023, Financial Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $35.76 per share and a market cap of $33.08Bil. The stock has returned -5.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Financial Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a price-book ratio of 1.60.

The guru sold out of their 214,550-share investment in ARCA:VPL. Previously, the stock had a 2.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $61.54 during the quarter.

On 01/24/2023, Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF traded for a price of $68.94 per share and a market cap of $6.30Bil. The stock has returned -5.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a price-book ratio of 1.17.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

