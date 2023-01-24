Terra Nova Asset Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 83 stocks valued at a total of $95.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(3.02%), NEE(2.96%), and AZO(2.93%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 18,572 shares. The trade had a 2.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.78.

On 01/24/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $96.67 per share and a market cap of $986.19Bil. The stock has returned -32.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 88.69, a price-book ratio of 7.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.02 and a price-sales ratio of 1.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 2,203 shares in NAS:MELI, giving the stock a 1.96% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $890.25 during the quarter.

On 01/24/2023, MercadoLibre Inc traded for a price of $1085.7136 per share and a market cap of $54.61Bil. The stock has returned 6.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MercadoLibre Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 202.18, a price-book ratio of 33.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 53.52 and a price-sales ratio of 5.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 6,585 shares in NYSE:AJG, giving the stock a 1.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $187.03 during the quarter.

On 01/24/2023, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co traded for a price of $196.095 per share and a market cap of $41.34Bil. The stock has returned 26.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 38.60, a price-book ratio of 4.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.74 and a price-sales ratio of 4.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.34, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 11,300-share investment in NYSE:DLR. Previously, the stock had a 1.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $102.05 during the quarter.

On 01/24/2023, Digital Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of $107.535 per share and a market cap of $30.92Bil. The stock has returned -27.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Digital Realty Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-book ratio of 1.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.57 and a price-sales ratio of 6.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 8,053 shares in ARCA:RSP, giving the stock a 1.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $139.35 during the quarter.

On 01/24/2023, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF traded for a price of $148.59 per share and a market cap of $35.26Bil. The stock has returned -1.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a price-book ratio of 2.75.

