Occidental Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

301 California Dr. #9 Burlingame, CA 94010

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 206 stocks valued at a total of $367.00Mil. The top holdings were SPIB(7.56%), SPSB(6.23%), and AAPL(4.69%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Occidental Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Occidental Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BOND by 83,278 shares. The trade had a 2.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $89.69.

On 01/24/2023, PIMCO Active Bond ETF traded for a price of $93.5605 per share and a market cap of $3.34Bil. The stock has returned -10.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Occidental Asset Management, LLC bought 95,996 shares of ARCA:SPIB for a total holding of 870,933. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.46.

On 01/24/2023, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $32.595 per share and a market cap of $6.29Bil. The stock has returned -6.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Occidental Asset Management, LLC bought 30,215 shares of ARCA:AGG for a total holding of 51,964. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.31999999999999.

On 01/24/2023, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $99.89 per share and a market cap of $86.56Bil. The stock has returned -8.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Occidental Asset Management, LLC bought 31,503 shares of ARCA:HYG for a total holding of 176,185. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.11.

On 01/24/2023, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $75.94 per share and a market cap of $18.25Bil. The stock has returned -6.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.64.

Occidental Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IYW by 25,736 shares. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.39.

On 01/24/2023, iShares U.S. Technology ETF traded for a price of $81.38 per share and a market cap of $8.63Bil. The stock has returned -19.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a price-book ratio of 6.12.

