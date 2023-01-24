Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

9361 BAYSHORE DRIVE NW SILVERDALE, WA 98383

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 290 stocks valued at a total of $451.00Mil. The top holdings were SGOV(4.75%), IVV(4.18%), and DIA(3.21%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:BIL by 842,137 shares. The trade had a 17.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.03.

On 01/24/2023, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.6585 per share and a market cap of $26.29Bil. The stock has returned 1.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC bought 207,712 shares of ARCA:SGOV for a total holding of 213,585. The trade had a 4.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.65000000000001.

On 01/24/2023, iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $100.3699 per share and a market cap of $6.64Bil. The stock has returned 1.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC bought 41,970 shares of ARCA:DIA for a total holding of 43,619. The trade had a 3.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $323.77.

On 01/24/2023, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF traded for a price of $335.48 per share and a market cap of $29.12Bil. The stock has returned -0.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a price-book ratio of 3.86.

During the quarter, Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC bought 120,949 shares of ARCA:IJJ for a total holding of 127,478. The trade had a 2.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.43000000000001.

On 01/24/2023, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF traded for a price of $108.97 per share and a market cap of $7.88Bil. The stock has returned 3.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a price-book ratio of 1.75.

During the quarter, Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC bought 83,509 shares of ARCA:IVE for a total holding of 85,994. The trade had a 2.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.12.

On 01/24/2023, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF traded for a price of $152.585 per share and a market cap of $25.62Bil. The stock has returned 2.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a price-book ratio of 2.63.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

