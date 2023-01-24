Royal Harbor Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 69 stocks valued at a total of $162.00Mil. The top holdings were JEPI(12.56%), GSLC(9.35%), and IBDQ(5.98%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Royal Harbor Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 26,022 shares in ARCA:IJH, giving the stock a 3.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $240.73 during the quarter.

On 01/24/2023, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $257.268 per share and a market cap of $67.78Bil. The stock has returned -0.66% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a price-book ratio of 2.30.

The guru established a new position worth 41,154 shares in ARCA:RSP, giving the stock a 3.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $139.35 during the quarter.

On 01/24/2023, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF traded for a price of $148.59 per share and a market cap of $35.26Bil. The stock has returned -1.97% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a price-book ratio of 2.75.

The guru sold out of their 19,254-share investment in NAS:QQQ. Previously, the stock had a 3.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $275.95 during the quarter.

On 01/24/2023, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $287.55 per share and a market cap of $152.86Bil. The stock has returned -17.87% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a price-book ratio of 5.49.

During the quarter, Royal Harbor Partners, LLC bought 97,709 shares of ARCA:JEPI for a total holding of 373,034. The trade had a 3.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.73.

On 01/24/2023, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF traded for a price of $54.935 per share and a market cap of $18.65Bil. The stock has returned 1.36% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a price-book ratio of 4.40.

The guru sold out of their 90,046-share investment in BATS:FLOT. Previously, the stock had a 3.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.86 during the quarter.

On 01/24/2023, iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.577 per share and a market cap of $8.62Bil. The stock has returned 1.82% over the past year.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

