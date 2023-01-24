PACES FERRY WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2849 PACES FERRY ROAD SE ATLANTA, GA 30318

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 108 stocks valued at a total of $103.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(9.18%), SCHV(8.60%), and SCHG(4.52%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PACES FERRY WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 14,593 shares in ARCA:IWN, giving the stock a 1.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $140.45 during the quarter.

On 01/24/2023, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF traded for a price of $147.7166 per share and a market cap of $12.34Bil. The stock has returned -4.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a price-book ratio of 1.37.

The guru established a new position worth 12,887 shares in ARCA:MUB, giving the stock a 1.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $104.02 during the quarter.

On 01/24/2023, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $107.78 per share and a market cap of $33.10Bil. The stock has returned -4.13% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 11,027 shares in BATS:EFG, giving the stock a 0.9% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $80.70999999999999 during the quarter.

On 01/24/2023, iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF traded for a price of $90.995 per share and a market cap of $11.21Bil. The stock has returned -8.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a price-book ratio of 3.46.

During the quarter, PACES FERRY WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC bought 14,988 shares of ARCA:SCHG for a total holding of 83,561. The trade had a 0.8100000000000001% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.44.

On 01/24/2023, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $59.48 per share and a market cap of $14.58Bil. The stock has returned -16.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a price-book ratio of 6.70.

During the quarter, PACES FERRY WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC bought 3,529 shares of ARCA:IWF for a total holding of 12,421. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $219.59.

On 01/24/2023, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF traded for a price of $226.9309 per share and a market cap of $60.77Bil. The stock has returned -15.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a price-book ratio of 8.83.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.