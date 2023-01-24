Cornerstone Wealth Advisors, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 42 stocks valued at a total of $258.00Mil. The top holdings were VGSH(24.63%), SCHR(11.16%), and VTV(9.38%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cornerstone Wealth Advisors, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHO by 51,282 shares. The trade had a 0.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.03.

On 01/24/2023, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF traded for a price of $48.555 per share and a market cap of $12.81Bil. The stock has returned -2.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:VGSH by 27,037 shares. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.57.

On 01/24/2023, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $58.21 per share and a market cap of $18.79Bil. The stock has returned -2.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHX by 32,486 shares. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.26.

On 01/24/2023, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $47.2213 per share and a market cap of $30.64Bil. The stock has returned -8.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a price-book ratio of 3.74.

During the quarter, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors, Inc. bought 23,580 shares of NAS:VGIT for a total holding of 28,505. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.24.

On 01/24/2023, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $59.8 per share and a market cap of $13.77Bil. The stock has returned -7.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 2,354 shares in NYSE:UNH, giving the stock a 0.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $529.71 during the quarter.

On 01/24/2023, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $485.04 per share and a market cap of $453.20Bil. The stock has returned 6.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-book ratio of 5.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.19 and a price-sales ratio of 1.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

