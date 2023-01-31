MediXall Group & Health Karma(R) CEO to Participate in the Healthcare IT Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest on Wednesday, January 25th

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2023 / MediXall Group Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL) ("MediXall"), an innovative healthcare solutions provider, is pleased to announce that MediXall and Health Karma Chief Executive Officer, Travis Jackson has been invited to present at the Healthcare IT Virtual Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on Wednesday, January 25th, 2023 at 2:45 pm ET.

Mr. Jackson will be presenting on a panel focused on "Improving Patient Outcomes & Experiences".

This conference will be live on M-Vest starting at 8:15am ET. Anyone interested in listening to the presentation can sign up through the M-Vest website or by clicking the link below.

About MediXall
MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL) is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured around delivering products and services to make it easier for consumers to learn, decide and pay for healthcare. The mission of MediXall is to revolutionize the healthcare industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the entire healthcare ecosystem, MediXall creates, invests, and incubates companies that embody its mission statement.

About Health Karma
Health Karma, a wholly owned subsidiary of MediXall, is a data-driven healthcare technology company that is on a mission to continually raise the bar of the healthcare experience by empowering people to understand and manage their entire health care journey anywhere, anytime, whether they have insurance or not. For more information, please visit www.healthkarmagroup.com

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Specifically, the company's ability to raise additional capital, execute its business plan and strategy, sustain, or increase gross margins, achieve profitability, and build shareholder value are forward-looking statements. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

