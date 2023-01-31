BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a leader in AI-powered analytics and cyber engineering solutions, today announced it has been named a 2023 Best Place to Work by Built In. Specifically, BigBear.ai earned a place on Best Places to Work in San Diego and Washington DC along with Best Midsize Places to Work in Boston, San Diego, and Washington DC, all of which are first-time accolades for BigBear.ai.

“We’re thrilled to be honored for the culture and benefits we offer,” said Mandy Long, CEO of BigBear.ai. “The compassionate and accepting culture at BigBear.ai is unique in a professional world where we are still adjusting to the new way people want to live and work. I place a high value on establishing an inclusive culture that focuses on authenticity, vulnerability, and enhancing everyone’s ability to contribute. This is a key priority for me.”

Built In’s annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S. Winners are selected based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. The program also weighs data like remote and flexible work opportunities, DEI programs, and other people-first cultural offerings.

“It’s my honor to congratulate this year’s Best Places to Work winners,” said Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. “These exemplary companies understand their people are their most valuable asset, and they’ve stepped up to meet the modern professional’s new expectations, including the desire to work for companies that deliver purpose, growth and inclusion. These winners set the stage for a human-centered future of work, and we can’t wait to see that future unfold.”

Since its founding in early 2020, BigBear.ai has also been named a 2022 Best for Vets workplace by Military Times and a 2021 recipient of the U.S. Department of Labor HIRE Vets Large Company Gold Medallion.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai delivers AI-powered analytics and cyber engineering solutions to support mission-critical operations and decision-making in complex, real-world environments. BigBear.ai’s customers, which include the US Intelligence Community, as well as customers in manufacturing, logistics, commercial space, and other sectors, rely on BigBear.ai’s solutions to see and shape their world through reliable, predictive insights and goal-oriented advice. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, BigBear.ai has additional locations in Virginia and Michigan. For more information, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fbigbear.ai%2F and follow BigBear.ai on Twitter: %40BigBearai.

About Built In

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry’s most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 2,000 customers, innovative companies ranging from startups to those in the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals. www.builtin.com

About Built In’s Best Places To Work

Built In’s esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fifth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Startup Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 100 Best Large Places to Work and Editor’s Choice: 100 Best Hybrid Places to Work. The program honors companies – remote, hybrid and in-office – with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC.

