Certifications demonstrate Amdocs' commitment to the environment, creating sustainable products, services, and office buildings

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2023 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that it has been recognized for its commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility, earning several industry recognitions for its ongoing efforts.

Amdocs is proud to announce the following:

CDP, a global non-profit that runs the global disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions for environmental disclosure, rated Amdocs an A- score, an improvement on last year's B rating.

Amdocs Park, our state-of-the-art new campus in Israel, has been LEED+Gold certified for its sustainable design and operations. LEED Gold is one of the most prestigious certifications in the green building industry, recognized worldwide.

Amdocs earned a place on the prestigious S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for North America for the fourth consecutive year. This year Amdocs recorded perfect scores in several categories including climate-related targets and strategy.

As part of Amdocs' commitment to sustainability, the company's solutions are designed to modernize, automate, and digitize its customers' businesses, making them more efficient, less reliant on physical hardware and able to scale supporting system environments up and down in real time to prevent wasting resources. These efforts in creating sustainable products and services are reflected in multiple investment areas, and in particular Amdocs' investment in cloud-based products and cloud services.

"At Amdocs, we are dedicated to making a positive impact on the environment and the communities in which we operate," said Amdocs' Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, Tamar Rapaport-Dagim. "For example, as we take the industry to the cloud, we help service providers shift away from costly, space and energy-consuming hardware components by delivering software-driven capabilities. We are pleased to have our company-wide efforts recognized by these prestigious sustainability rankings and will continue to strive for excellence in this area."

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our 31,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.58 billion in fiscal 2022. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 filed on December 10, 2021, and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 on February 14, 2022, for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 on May 24, 2022, for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 on August 15, 2022, and for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 on November 8, 2022.

