3 minutes ago
NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (: HII) announced today that Chris Soong has been promoted to executive vice president and chief information officer. Soong, previously the CIO at HII’s Mission Technologies division, will replace Bharat Amin, who will retire on March 31 after nearly a decade of service with the company.

In this position, Soong will be responsible for establishing the company’s information technology and digital strategic direction with a focus on cyber security capabilities. In collaboration with the business units, Soong will lead corporate IT governance and provide functional oversight. He assumes his new role on April 1 and will report to HII President Chris Kastner.

“I want to thank Bharat for his leadership as HII’s first companywide CIO, specifically in the area of cyber security,” Kastner said. “Going forward, Chris has the experience and familiarity to hit the ground running and ensure a streamlined, secure digital infrastructure that supports the business and adds value for our key stakeholders.”

Soong joined HII with the acquisition of Alion Science and Technology, where he served as CIO and senior vice president overseeing all aspects of the Corporate Information Technology group. He brings more than 25 years of experience in the IT industry and has held leadership positions at several Fortune 500 companies, including Booz Allen Hamilton and Sprint.


Soong holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Virginia Tech. He has a leadership certificate from the University of Maryland and participated in the CIO Institute at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Sloan School of Management. Soong was named the Corporate Category winner of the 2020 Capital CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards and was recognized as “One to Watch” by CIO Magazine and “Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business” by the Asian American Business Development Center.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense partner, building and delivering the world’s most powerful, survivable naval ships and technologies that safeguard our seas, sky, land, space and cyber.

As America’s largest shipbuilder and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national defense, we are united by our mission in service of the heroes who protect our freedom. HII’s diverse workforce includes skilled tradespeople; artificial intelligence, machine learning (AI/ML) experts; engineers; technologists; scientists; logistics experts; and business professionals. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 43,000 strong. For more information, visit:

Contact:

Danny Hernandez
(202) 580-9086
[email protected]

