UBS today announced that 16 advisor teams in the firm’s Philadelphia D.C. wealth management market have been named to the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams list for 2023.

“These advisors are some of the best in the business and we congratulate each of them for this notable industry recognition,” said Julie Fox, Philadelphia D.C. Market Executive at UBS Private Wealth Management. “We are committed to providing the highest quality of customized financial services to clients and it is very gratifying to see our advisors acknowledged for their hard work and dedication.”

The advisor teams in the Philadelphia D.C. Market named to the list are:

Wickham Cash Partners (Charlotte, PWM): Mitchell Wickham, Greg Cash, Trevor Hoke, Ron Bryson and North Moore. Wickham Cash Partners was ranked #1 in North Carolina on the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams list.

The Garvey-Clark WMG (Philadelphia, PWM): Matthew Clark, John Garvey and W. Brady Hooper

Boundary Rock Wealth Management (Bethesda, MD): Jamie Ingoe, Donald Chomas, Russell Rifkin, David Bowie and Jeffrey Schweighoffer

The Boyle Anderson Group (Bethesda, MD): Skip Anderson, Elaine Flanigan, Ron Chesney, Chick Anderson and Charlie Anderson

The Hando Adams Group (Bethesda, MD): Timothy J. Hando and Jason S. Adams

J-Squared Wealth Management Group (Conshohocken, PA): John C. Williams Jr. and John Weilnau

Nastasi-Cannon Wealth Management Group (Conshohocken, PA): James Nastasi and Carrie Cannon

Newton Wealth Management (Newtown, PA): Kevin Young and Karen Robbins

LongBernsteinGunderson (New York City, Dallas and Philadelphia): Louise Gunderson, Ryan Long and Bradford Bernstein

Cohen, Leib, Robinson, Spilove Investment Group (Philadelphia): Lewis Cohen, Ryan Leib, Jane Robinson, Robert Leib and Jonathan Leib

CenturyPlus Wealth Management Group (Philadelphia): Thomas R. Janke, Matthew A. Boynton, Robert R. Hutchinson Jr. and David C. Marshall

Envision Capitol Wealth Management (Washington, DC): Todd Nichols, Robert Wright, Patricia Van Kirk, Kevin Bruening and Megan Kondos

K Street Partners (Washington, DC): Patrick M. Adams, Warner Moore and Kristina N. Bakis

Liberty Capitol Group (Washington, DC): Sandra Cunningham, Holidae Hayes, Leland Bishop, Leif Springer and Brock Van Selow

The Capital ESOP Group (Washington, DC): Keith Apton and Nick Francia

Washington Wealth Management (Washington, DC): David Andreadis, Karen Ben-Shlaush, Gordon Dale, Richard Haskin, Danielle Tersaga and Lloyd Victor Seested

The inaugural 2023 Forbes/SHOOK Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams list is comprised of over 2,800 teams that collectively manage about $4 trillion of assets. The ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria including phone and in-person interviews, compliance records and revenue generated for their firms.

For the full list and further information, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.forbes.com%2Flists%2Fwealth-management-teams-best-in-state%2F

Notes to Editors

About UBS

UBS convenes the global ecosystem for investing, where people and ideas are connected and opportunities brought to life, and provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as to private clients in Switzerland. UBS offers investment solutions, products and impactful thought leadership, is the leading global wealth manager, provides large-scale and diversified asset management, focused investment banking capabilities, and personal and corporate banking services in Switzerland. The firm focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their target markets, are capital efficient and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 30% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

© UBS 2023. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Although neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings, UBS may hire RJ Shook to be a speaker for events. Past performance is not an indication of future results. For press use only.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005829/en/