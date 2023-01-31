Mobile Global Esports Fulfills Continued NASDAQ Listing Requirements

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

WESTPORT, CT and MUMBAI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2023 / Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MOGO) (NASDAQ:MGAM), the mobile esports company driving collegiate esports tournaments, team, player and social media platform development in India, today announced that the Company has received notice that it no longer faces delisting on Nasdaq following the return of its per share stock price to $1 or greater for 10 consecutive business days.

The Nasdaq Stock Market notified MOGO on December 22, 2022 that its common stock was not in compliance with the minimum bid price as its per share price had been below $1 for 30 consecutive business days. In accordance with the NASDAQ Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company had been provided 180 calendar days, or until June 19, 2023, to regain compliance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). To regain compliance, the Company's ordinary shares must have a closing bid price of at least $1.00 for a minimum of 10 consecutive trading days.

Since then, NASDAQ staff determined that for the 10 consecutive business days, from January 5, 2023 to January 19, 2023, the closing bid price of the Company's common stock has been at $1.00 per share or greater. NASDAQ notified Mobile Global Esports on January 20, 2023 that it has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and the matter of delisting is now closed.

About Mobile Global Esports Inc.
Mobile Global Esports Inc. (NASDAQ:MGAM) is a mobile esports and social platform company that holds trademark and IP rights for collegiate esports tournaments, teams, and players in India. Mobile Global Esports ("MOGO" or "Mogo") was organized in March of 2021 to carry on and expand an esports business (the "Business") started by its predecessor in 2016. MOGO is now building out and expanding its esports business, with special focus on India and other South Asian markets. For more information about the Company, please visit MOGO's website and Instagram, Facebook & Twitter social media accounts. Investors can sign up for updates at MOGO Investor Relations Site: https://ir.mogoesports.com/alerts

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations or forecasts of future events. You can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They are generally identifiable by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "anticipate," "estimate," "plans," "potential," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "management believes," "we believe," "we intend" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this release, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, include statements regarding the expected use of proceeds. These statements are based on our management's expectations, beliefs and assumptions concerning future events, which in turn are based on currently available information. These expectations, beliefs and assumptions could prove inaccurate. Although we believe that the estimates and projections reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, our expectations, beliefs and assumptions may prove to be incorrect.

Media Contact: Rich Schineller, 941.780.8100, [email protected]

SOURCE: Mobile Global Esports



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/736459/Mobile-Global-Esports-Fulfills-Continued-NASDAQ-Listing-Requirements

img.ashx?id=736459

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.