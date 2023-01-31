CAMDEN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2023 / Subaru of America, Inc. today announced it will return as the exclusive sponsor for the 2023 Philadelphia Flower Show on March 4-12. As a longtime partner of the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS), 2023 will be the automaker's 22nd consecutive year as sponsor.

Returning to the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, the PHS Philadelphia Flower Show is the largest and longest-running horticultural event in the United States. This year's theme, "The Garden Electric" captures the spark of joy experienced while giving or receiving flowers.

"Each year, we look forward to the Philadelphia Flower Show as a moment where people from around the country and from all backgrounds can come together to experience the joy that flowers bring to our planet and our lives," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "We encourage all visitors to immerse themselves in the beauty of the exhibits and take the time to learn new ways to cultivate healthy plant life in their own communities."

As the exclusive sponsor, Subaru will host exhibits that bring to life the five pillars of the Subaru Love Promise: Earth, Care, Help, Learning, and Pets. Subaru vehicles, including the all-new Subaru Solterra EV (electric vehicle) and the Subaru Forester Wilderness will be displayed in the main exhibit and the hallway exhibit, respectively.

Throughout the show, the automaker will host guest speakers to educate and entertain visitors on sustainable gardening. Speakers include Joe Lamp'l, Emmy award-winning host of PBS's Growing a Greener World, as well as experts from The National Wildlife Federation and Cornell Lab of Ornithology.

Returning in 2023 are interactive gardening workshops hosted by the Official Botanical Artist of the GRAMMY® Awards, Tu Bloom. Guests will have the opportunity to create personal potted displays at these beloved "Potting Parties," with a chance to win gardening tools to bring their newfound hobby home.

For Philadelphia Flower Show ticket sales, please visit PHSOnline.org and follow #FlowerShow on social media.

For information on Subaru's environmental initiatives, visit: Subaru.com/earth.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $270 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 78,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Pennsylvania Horticultural Society

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS), an internationally recognized nonprofit organization founded in 1827, uses horticulture to advance the health and well-being of the Greater Philadelphia Region. PHS programs create healthier living environments, increase access to fresh food, expand access to jobs and economic opportunity, and strengthen deeper social connections between people. PHS's work spans 250 neighborhoods; an expansive network of public gardens and landscapes; year-round learning experiences; and the nation's signature gardening event, the Philadelphia Flower Show. PHS provides everyone with opportunities to garden for the greater good as a participant, member, donor, or volunteer. For information and to support this work, please visit PHSonline.org.

Subaru of America will serve as the exclusive sponsor of the 2023 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show, bringing this year's theme - "The Garden Electric" - to attendees.

