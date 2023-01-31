ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) will host its 2023 Analyst & Investor Meeting on Wednesday, April 12 beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time in New York City. The meeting will feature presentations by ConocoPhillips executives, including Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ryan Lance.

A live webcast of the meeting will be made available on the ConocoPhillips Investor Relations website, www.conocophillips.com%2Finvestor. The event will be archived and available for replay later that day. The presentation, along with a transcript, will also be available on the Investor Relations website.

--- # # # ---

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is one of the world’s leading exploration and production companies based on both production and reserves, with a globally diversified asset portfolio. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, ConocoPhillips had operations and activities in 13 countries, $95 billion of total assets and approximately 9,400 employees at September 30, 2022. Production averaged 1,731 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, and proved reserves were 6.1 billion barrels of oil equivalent as of Dec. 31, 2021. For more information, go to www.conocophillips.com.

